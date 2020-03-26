Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Rose 50 26.0 369-753 .490 45-147 121-139 .871 904 18.1
Drummond 49 33.8 360-679 .530 1-21 149-255 .584 870 17.8
Kennard 28 32.9 151-342 .442 73-183 67-75 .893 442 15.8
Griffin 18 28.4 88-250 .352 27-111 76-98 .776 279 15.5
Jackson 14 27.2 76-198 .384 31-82 26-33 .788 209 14.9
Wood 62 21.4 288-508 .567 54-140 180-242 .744 810 13.1
McRae 4 24.5 14-43 .326 3-16 16-22 .727 47 11.8
Knight 9 24.6 31-81 .383 26-67 16-21 .762 104 11.6
Morris 44 22.5 175-389 .450 75-189 61-79 .772 486 11.0
Galloway 66 25.8 236-542 .435 132-331 73-85 .859 677 10.3
Mykhailiuk 56 22.6 166-405 .410 115-285 57-70 .814 504 9.0
Brown 58 28.2 198-447 .443 33-96 88-119 .739 517 8.9
Snell 59 27.8 170-382 .445 102-254 32-32 1.000 474 8.0
Henson 11 17.1 34-51 .667 2-5 6-13 .462 76 6.9
Doumbouya 38 19.8 92-236 .390 28-98 31-46 .674 243 6.4
Maker 60 12.9 93-193 .482 22-64 73-110 .664 281 4.7
Frazier 27 13.1 34-94 .362 10-30 19-24 .792 97 3.6
Thomas 8 7.6 5-17 .294 5-14 2-4 .500 17 2.1
King 10 6.2 8-21 .381 4-11 0-3 .000 20 2.0
Hall 4 12.0 1-4 .250 0-0 4-6 .667 6 1.5
Bone 10 5.3 5-20 .250 2-10 0-0 .000 12 1.2
Walton 3 8.7 1-3 .333 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.0
TEAM 66 241.9 2595-5658 .459 791-2157 1097-1476 .743 7078 107.2
OPPONENTS 66 241.9 2768-5764 .480 705-1952 1072-1379 .777 7313 110.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Rose 27 94 121 2.4 278 5.6 49 0 40 126 16
Drummond 226 549 775 15.8 138 2.8 176 1 97 174 82
Kennard 9 89 98 3.5 115 4.1 65 0 12 43 6
Griffin 17 67 84 4.7 59 3.3 27 0 7 40 7
Jackson 11 30 41 2.9 72 5.1 21 0 8 23 1
Wood 104 286 390 6.3 60 1.0 98 0 34 84 54
McRae 0 15 15 3.8 7 1.8 10 0 0 5 0
Knight 1 20 21 2.3 38 4.2 20 0 5 22 1
Morris 24 149 173 3.9 69 1.6 104 0 26 70 11
Galloway 33 116 149 2.3 101 1.5 96 0 48 40 11
Mykhailiuk 17 87 104 1.9 106 1.9 87 0 41 61 4
Brown 61 213 274 4.7 230 4.0 162 0 63 100 29
Snell 9 102 111 1.9 127 2.2 101 0 32 31 15
Henson 14 34 48 4.4 11 1.0 23 0 8 15 10
Doumbouya 20 98 118 3.1 19 .5 80 0 20 35 8
Maker 54 113 167 2.8 43 .7 102 0 25 45 39
Frazier 9 24 33 1.2 93 3.4 42 0 14 36 4
Thomas 1 0 1 .1 3 .4 9 0 3 3 0
King 1 9 10 1.0 5 .5 10 0 2 2 0
Hall 6 9 15 3.8 2 .5 9 0 1 2 1
Bone 0 4 4 .4 8 .8 6 0 1 2 0
Walton 0 1 1 .3 5 1.7 2 0 3 1 0
TEAM 644 2109 2753 41.7 1589 24.1 1299 1 490 1008 299
OPPONENTS 668 2204 2872 43.5 1625 24.6 1308 2 543 923 369