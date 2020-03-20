https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Detroit-Pistons-Stax-15145424.php
Detroit Pistons Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rose
|50
|26.0
|369-753
|.490
|45-147
|121-139
|.871
|904
|18.1
|Drummond
|49
|33.8
|360-679
|.530
|1-21
|149-255
|.584
|870
|17.8
|Kennard
|28
|32.9
|151-342
|.442
|73-183
|67-75
|.893
|442
|15.8
|Griffin
|18
|28.4
|88-250
|.352
|27-111
|76-98
|.776
|279
|15.5
|Jackson
|14
|27.2
|76-198
|.384
|31-82
|26-33
|.788
|209
|14.9
|Wood
|62
|21.4
|288-508
|.567
|54-140
|180-242
|.744
|810
|13.1
|McRae
|4
|24.5
|14-43
|.326
|3-16
|16-22
|.727
|47
|11.8
|Knight
|9
|24.6
|31-81
|.383
|26-67
|16-21
|.762
|104
|11.6
|Morris
|44
|22.5
|175-389
|.450
|75-189
|61-79
|.772
|486
|11.0
|Galloway
|66
|25.8
|236-542
|.435
|132-331
|73-85
|.859
|677
|10.3
|Mykhailiuk
|56
|22.6
|166-405
|.410
|115-285
|57-70
|.814
|504
|9.0
|Brown
|58
|28.2
|198-447
|.443
|33-96
|88-119
|.739
|517
|8.9
|Snell
|59
|27.8
|170-382
|.445
|102-254
|32-32
|1.000
|474
|8.0
|Henson
|11
|17.1
|34-51
|.667
|2-5
|6-13
|.462
|76
|6.9
|Doumbouya
|38
|19.8
|92-236
|.390
|28-98
|31-46
|.674
|243
|6.4
|Maker
|60
|12.9
|93-193
|.482
|22-64
|73-110
|.664
|281
|4.7
|Frazier
|27
|13.1
|34-94
|.362
|10-30
|19-24
|.792
|97
|3.6
|Thomas
|8
|7.6
|5-17
|.294
|5-14
|2-4
|.500
|17
|2.1
|King
|10
|6.2
|8-21
|.381
|4-11
|0-3
|.000
|20
|2.0
|Hall
|4
|12.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|6
|1.5
|Bone
|10
|5.3
|5-20
|.250
|2-10
|0-0
|.000
|12
|1.2
|Walton
|3
|8.7
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|TEAM
|66
|241.9
|2595-5658
|.459
|791-2157
|1097-1476
|.743
|7078
|107.2
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.9
|2768-5764
|.480
|705-1952
|1072-1379
|.777
|7313
|110.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rose
|27
|94
|121
|2.4
|278
|5.6
|49
|0
|40
|126
|16
|Drummond
|226
|549
|775
|15.8
|138
|2.8
|176
|1
|97
|174
|82
|Kennard
|9
|89
|98
|3.5
|115
|4.1
|65
|0
|12
|43
|6
|Griffin
|17
|67
|84
|4.7
|59
|3.3
|27
|0
|7
|40
|7
|Jackson
|11
|30
|41
|2.9
|72
|5.1
|21
|0
|8
|23
|1
|Wood
|104
|286
|390
|6.3
|60
|1.0
|98
|0
|34
|84
|54
|McRae
|0
|15
|15
|3.8
|7
|1.8
|10
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Knight
|1
|20
|21
|2.3
|38
|4.2
|20
|0
|5
|22
|1
|Morris
|24
|149
|173
|3.9
|69
|1.6
|104
|0
|26
|70
|11
|Galloway
|33
|116
|149
|2.3
|101
|1.5
|96
|0
|48
|40
|11
|Mykhailiuk
|17
|87
|104
|1.9
|106
|1.9
|87
|0
|41
|61
|4
|Brown
|61
|213
|274
|4.7
|230
|4.0
|162
|0
|63
|100
|29
|Snell
|9
|102
|111
|1.9
|127
|2.2
|101
|0
|32
|31
|15
|Henson
|14
|34
|48
|4.4
|11
|1.0
|23
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Doumbouya
|20
|98
|118
|3.1
|19
|.5
|80
|0
|20
|35
|8
|Maker
|54
|113
|167
|2.8
|43
|.7
|102
|0
|25
|45
|39
|Frazier
|9
|24
|33
|1.2
|93
|3.4
|42
|0
|14
|36
|4
|Thomas
|1
|0
|1
|.1
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|3
|3
|0
|King
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|5
|.5
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Hall
|6
|9
|15
|3.8
|2
|.5
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bone
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Walton
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|5
|1.7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|TEAM
|644
|2109
|2753
|41.7
|1589
|24.1
|1299
|1
|490
|1008
|299
|OPPONENTS
|668
|2204
|2872
|43.5
|1625
|24.6
|1308
|2
|543
|923
|369
