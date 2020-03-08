https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Detroit-Pistons-Stax-15114831.php
Detroit Pistons Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rose
|50
|26.0
|369-753
|.490
|45-147
|121-139
|.871
|904
|18.1
|Drummond
|49
|33.8
|360-679
|.530
|1-21
|149-255
|.584
|870
|17.8
|Kennard
|28
|32.9
|151-342
|.442
|73-183
|67-75
|.893
|442
|15.8
|Griffin
|18
|28.4
|88-250
|.352
|27-111
|76-98
|.776
|279
|15.5
|Jackson
|14
|27.2
|76-198
|.384
|31-82
|26-33
|.788
|209
|14.9
|McRae
|2
|25.5
|9-20
|.450
|2-6
|9-12
|.750
|29
|14.5
|Wood
|60
|20.9
|266-477
|.558
|50-133
|174-232
|.750
|756
|12.6
|Knight
|8
|23.5
|30-74
|.405
|25-61
|13-16
|.813
|98
|12.3
|Morris
|44
|22.5
|175-389
|.450
|75-189
|61-79
|.772
|486
|11.0
|Galloway
|64
|25.8
|227-522
|.435
|129-322
|72-84
|.857
|655
|10.2
|Mykhailiuk
|54
|22.5
|159-385
|.413
|110-270
|51-63
|.810
|479
|8.9
|Brown
|57
|28.0
|191-433
|.441
|31-92
|88-119
|.739
|501
|8.8
|Snell
|57
|27.8
|166-368
|.451
|101-246
|28-28
|1.000
|461
|8.1
|Henson
|10
|17.4
|33-49
|.673
|2-4
|5-11
|.455
|73
|7.3
|Doumbouya
|36
|19.9
|89-226
|.394
|28-96
|31-46
|.674
|237
|6.6
|Maker
|58
|12.6
|87-179
|.486
|20-60
|71-106
|.670
|265
|4.6
|Frazier
|27
|13.1
|34-94
|.362
|10-30
|19-24
|.792
|97
|3.6
|King
|10
|6.2
|8-21
|.381
|4-11
|0-3
|.000
|20
|2.0
|Hall
|3
|13.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.7
|Bone
|10
|5.3
|5-20
|.250
|2-10
|0-0
|.000
|12
|1.2
|Thomas
|6
|5.7
|2-8
|.250
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Walton
|3
|8.7
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|TEAM
|64
|242.0
|2527-5494
|.460
|769-2084
|1065-1429
|.745
|6888
|107.6
|OPPONENTS
|64
|242.0
|2690-5599
|.480
|685-1900
|1028-1322
|.778
|7093
|110.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rose
|27
|94
|121
|2.4
|278
|5.6
|49
|0
|40
|126
|16
|Drummond
|226
|549
|775
|15.8
|138
|2.8
|176
|1
|97
|174
|82
|Kennard
|9
|89
|98
|3.5
|115
|4.1
|65
|0
|12
|43
|6
|Griffin
|17
|67
|84
|4.7
|59
|3.3
|27
|0
|7
|40
|7
|Jackson
|11
|30
|41
|2.9
|72
|5.1
|21
|0
|8
|23
|1
|McRae
|0
|5
|5
|2.5
|4
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Wood
|102
|273
|375
|6.2
|56
|.9
|96
|0
|29
|79
|52
|Knight
|0
|16
|16
|2.0
|32
|4.0
|16
|0
|5
|19
|1
|Morris
|24
|149
|173
|3.9
|69
|1.6
|104
|0
|26
|70
|11
|Galloway
|31
|113
|144
|2.2
|96
|1.5
|95
|0
|46
|40
|11
|Mykhailiuk
|17
|80
|97
|1.8
|97
|1.8
|83
|0
|38
|58
|4
|Brown
|60
|210
|270
|4.7
|224
|3.9
|161
|0
|63
|98
|29
|Snell
|8
|97
|105
|1.8
|121
|2.1
|96
|0
|29
|29
|14
|Henson
|14
|33
|47
|4.7
|10
|1.0
|19
|0
|8
|13
|10
|Doumbouya
|20
|96
|116
|3.2
|16
|.4
|77
|0
|19
|35
|8
|Maker
|52
|108
|160
|2.8
|41
|.7
|96
|0
|22
|45
|37
|Frazier
|9
|24
|33
|1.2
|93
|3.4
|42
|0
|14
|36
|4
|King
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|5
|.5
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Hall
|5
|6
|11
|3.7
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bone
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Walton
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|5
|1.7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|TEAM
|633
|2053
|2686
|42.0
|1543
|24.1
|1256
|1
|472
|986
|294
|OPPONENTS
|642
|2129
|2771
|43.3
|1582
|24.7
|1274
|2
|526
|897
|360
View Comments