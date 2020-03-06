https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Detroit-Pistons-Stax-15110559.php
Detroit Pistons Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rose
|50
|26.0
|369-753
|.490
|45-147
|121-139
|.871
|904
|18.1
|Drummond
|49
|33.8
|360-679
|.530
|1-21
|149-255
|.584
|870
|17.8
|Kennard
|28
|32.9
|151-342
|.442
|73-183
|67-75
|.893
|442
|15.8
|Griffin
|18
|28.4
|88-250
|.352
|27-111
|76-98
|.776
|279
|15.5
|McRae
|1
|26.0
|5-11
|.455
|2-4
|3-5
|.600
|15
|15.0
|Jackson
|14
|27.2
|76-198
|.384
|31-82
|26-33
|.788
|209
|14.9
|Wood
|59
|20.6
|253-453
|.558
|50-127
|170-226
|.752
|726
|12.3
|Knight
|7
|22.7
|27-65
|.415
|22-53
|9-12
|.750
|85
|12.1
|Morris
|44
|22.5
|175-389
|.450
|75-189
|61-79
|.772
|486
|11.0
|Galloway
|63
|25.8
|221-513
|.431
|127-319
|72-84
|.857
|641
|10.2
|Mykhailiuk
|53
|22.5
|158-377
|.419
|109-265
|51-61
|.836
|476
|9.0
|Brown
|56
|28.1
|189-427
|.443
|31-92
|87-118
|.737
|496
|8.9
|Snell
|56
|27.7
|163-362
|.450
|99-242
|28-28
|1.000
|453
|8.1
|Henson
|9
|17.9
|29-43
|.674
|1-3
|5-11
|.455
|64
|7.1
|Doumbouya
|35
|19.9
|85-220
|.386
|28-95
|30-44
|.682
|228
|6.5
|Maker
|57
|12.7
|87-176
|.494
|20-60
|71-106
|.670
|265
|4.6
|Frazier
|27
|13.1
|34-94
|.362
|10-30
|19-24
|.792
|97
|3.6
|King
|10
|6.2
|8-21
|.381
|4-11
|0-3
|.000
|20
|2.0
|Hall
|3
|13.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.7
|Bone
|10
|5.3
|5-20
|.250
|2-10
|0-0
|.000
|12
|1.2
|Thomas
|6
|5.7
|2-8
|.250
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Walton
|3
|8.7
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|TEAM
|63
|242.0
|2487-5408
|.460
|760-2054
|1049-1407
|.746
|6783
|107.7
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.0
|2650-5522
|.480
|675-1867
|1007-1294
|.778
|6982
|110.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rose
|27
|94
|121
|2.4
|278
|5.6
|49
|0
|40
|126
|16
|Drummond
|226
|549
|775
|15.8
|138
|2.8
|176
|1
|97
|174
|82
|Kennard
|9
|89
|98
|3.5
|115
|4.1
|65
|0
|12
|43
|6
|Griffin
|17
|67
|84
|4.7
|59
|3.3
|27
|0
|7
|40
|7
|McRae
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|3
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson
|11
|30
|41
|2.9
|72
|5.1
|21
|0
|8
|23
|1
|Wood
|96
|268
|364
|6.2
|54
|.9
|93
|0
|29
|76
|52
|Knight
|0
|12
|12
|1.7
|29
|4.1
|13
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Morris
|24
|149
|173
|3.9
|69
|1.6
|104
|0
|26
|70
|11
|Galloway
|31
|110
|141
|2.2
|96
|1.5
|94
|0
|44
|40
|10
|Mykhailiuk
|16
|76
|92
|1.7
|91
|1.7
|81
|0
|36
|58
|4
|Brown
|58
|207
|265
|4.7
|217
|3.9
|157
|0
|63
|97
|29
|Snell
|8
|96
|104
|1.9
|119
|2.1
|94
|0
|29
|28
|14
|Henson
|14
|30
|44
|4.9
|9
|1.0
|18
|0
|8
|11
|10
|Doumbouya
|19
|94
|113
|3.2
|15
|.4
|76
|0
|19
|34
|8
|Maker
|52
|108
|160
|2.8
|40
|.7
|93
|0
|22
|45
|37
|Frazier
|9
|24
|33
|1.2
|93
|3.4
|42
|0
|14
|36
|4
|King
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|5
|.5
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Hall
|5
|6
|11
|3.7
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bone
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|8
|.8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Walton
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|5
|1.7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|TEAM
|623
|2025
|2648
|42.0
|1519
|24.1
|1233
|1
|468
|975
|292
|OPPONENTS
|633
|2098
|2731
|43.3
|1565
|24.8
|1255
|2
|516
|887
|356
View Comments