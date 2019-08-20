Detroit-Houston Runs

Tigers first. Victor Reyes singles to shallow infield. Travis Demeritte singles to right center field, tagged out at second, George Springer to Jack Mayfield. Victor Reyes to third. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Victor Reyes scores. Brandon Dixon singles to left field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Dawel Lugo flies out to right field to Josh Reddick. John Hicks strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 1, Astros 0.

Astros first. George Springer grounds out to third base, Dawel Lugo to John Hicks. Michael Brantley walks. Alex Bregman singles to third base. Michael Brantley to second. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep left center field. Alex Bregman to third. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Alex Bregman scores. Robinson Chirinos singles to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Yuli Gurriel scores. Fielding error by Brandon Dixon. Jack Mayfield strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 4, Tigers 1.

Tigers third. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging. Travis Demeritte singles to center field. Miguel Cabrera singles to left center field. Travis Demeritte to third. Brandon Dixon out on a sacrifice fly to center field to George Springer. Travis Demeritte scores. Dawel Lugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Cabrera out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Tigers 2.

Astros fifth. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field, Ronny Rodriguez to John Hicks. Jose Altuve walks. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. Robinson Chirinos out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Reyes. Jose Altuve scores. Jack Mayfield lines out to right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Tigers 2.

Tigers sixth. Dawel Lugo strikes out swinging. John Hicks grounds out to shallow infield, Wade Miley to Yuli Gurriel. Ronny Rodriguez homers to center field. Jake Rogers singles to shallow center field. Jordy Mercer reaches on error. Jake Rogers to second. Fielding error by Jose Altuve. Victor Reyes flies out to shallow left field to Michael Brantley.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 5, Tigers 3.

Tigers seventh. Travis Demeritte homers to center field. Harold Castro pinch-hitting for Miguel Cabrera. Harold Castro singles to left field. Brandon Dixon called out on strikes. Dawel Lugo strikes out swinging. John Hicks grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Tigers 4.