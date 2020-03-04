Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 61 32.4 492-925 .532 70-214 213-261 .816 1267 20.8
Murray 51 32.6 353-779 .453 94-274 152-171 .889 952 18.7
Barton 54 32.9 303-682 .444 96-255 98-128 .766 800 14.8
Millsap 40 24.4 167-345 .484 42-96 102-122 .836 478 12.0
Grant 60 26.4 246-524 .469 82-207 122-165 .739 696 11.6
Harris 52 31.9 198-486 .407 62-196 68-82 .829 526 10.1
Morris 61 21.5 210-455 .462 51-134 46-57 .807 517 8.5
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Porter 45 14.2 138-274 .504 42-98 33-43 .767 351 7.8
Plumlee 49 17.1 146-233 .627 0-4 73-134 .545 365 7.4
Craig 46 17.8 90-196 .459 33-101 20-31 .645 233 5.1
Dozier 20 11.7 36-90 .400 7-28 7-11 .636 86 4.3
Bates-Diop 2 9.5 2-2 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 7 3.5
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
Vonleh 3 5.3 3-3 1.000 1-1 1-2 .500 8 2.7
McRae 4 8.0 2-6 .333 2-4 3-4 .750 9 2.3
Cancar 14 3.2 6-15 .400 1-6 4-4 1.000 17 1.2
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 61 242.5 2552-5433 .470 656-1839 994-1282 .775 6754 110.7
OPPONENTS 61 242.5 2415-5271 .458 703-2037 1027-1356 .757 6560 107.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 148 474 622 10.2 415 6.8 186 0 74 185 42
Murray 36 162 198 3.9 242 4.7 89 0 61 113 15
Barton 74 264 338 6.3 201 3.7 115 0 56 83 26
Millsap 82 155 237 5.9 64 1.6 115 0 34 53 27
Grant 50 164 214 3.6 73 1.2 129 0 38 53 50
Harris 24 129 153 2.9 112 2.2 113 0 67 56 13
Morris 20 90 110 1.8 219 3.6 62 0 50 42 13
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Porter 52 143 195 4.3 34 .8 72 0 18 34 19
Plumlee 87 182 269 5.5 117 2.4 115 0 27 69 29
Craig 46 104 150 3.3 30 .7 102 0 16 20 31
Dozier 5 25 30 1.5 29 1.5 27 0 7 11 5
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
Vonleh 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 2 0 0 2 0
McRae 1 4 5 1.2 4 1.0 2 0 2 0 1
Cancar 5 5 10 .7 3 .2 7 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
TEAM 668 2051 2719 44.6 1616 26.5 1223 1 490 829 285
OPPONENTS 610 2002 2612 42.8 1524 25.0 1230 1 432 867 282