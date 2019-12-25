https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14931028.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Murray
|29
|32.0
|195-441
|.442
|50-152
|77-86
|.895
|517
|17.8
|Jokic
|29
|31.3
|201-411
|.489
|36-119
|68-83
|.819
|506
|17.4
|Barton
|27
|32.9
|151-331
|.456
|46-114
|45-60
|.750
|393
|14.6
|Millsap
|27
|25.2
|121-248
|.488
|30-64
|75-85
|.882
|347
|12.9
|Harris
|29
|32.7
|122-281
|.434
|42-121
|39-48
|.813
|325
|11.2
|Grant
|29
|22.7
|100-220
|.455
|39-97
|39-63
|.619
|278
|9.6
|Morris
|29
|17.6
|81-189
|.429
|17-42
|25-33
|.758
|204
|7.0
|Plumlee
|29
|17.2
|79-135
|.585
|0-4
|35-65
|.538
|193
|6.7
|Beasley
|22
|15.9
|55-138
|.399
|29-69
|7-9
|.778
|146
|6.6
|Porter
|20
|8.7
|34-78
|.436
|8-25
|8-11
|.727
|84
|4.2
|Hernangomez
|17
|13.2
|25-64
|.391
|12-39
|7-13
|.538
|69
|4.1
|Craig
|21
|12.3
|24-61
|.393
|7-29
|7-13
|.538
|62
|3.0
|Cancar
|2
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|1.0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|242.6
|1188-2598
|.457
|316-875
|434-571
|.760
|3126
|107.8
|OPPONENTS
|29
|242.6
|1102-2504
|.440
|292-952
|466-621
|.750
|2962
|102.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Murray
|27
|99
|126
|4.3
|132
|4.6
|48
|0
|41
|67
|8
|Jokic
|63
|228
|291
|10.0
|199
|6.9
|88
|0
|28
|71
|18
|Barton
|43
|146
|189
|7.0
|93
|3.4
|57
|0
|32
|40
|10
|Millsap
|51
|108
|159
|5.9
|35
|1.3
|73
|0
|22
|36
|20
|Harris
|15
|66
|81
|2.8
|66
|2.3
|67
|0
|37
|28
|8
|Grant
|13
|82
|95
|3.3
|27
|.9
|54
|0
|14
|25
|18
|Morris
|9
|38
|47
|1.6
|94
|3.2
|24
|0
|19
|20
|7
|Plumlee
|53
|113
|166
|5.7
|72
|2.5
|66
|0
|18
|45
|21
|Beasley
|6
|26
|32
|1.5
|21
|1.0
|26
|0
|10
|20
|3
|Porter
|17
|37
|54
|2.7
|8
|.4
|23
|0
|1
|13
|7
|Hernangomez
|11
|30
|41
|2.4
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|13
|31
|44
|2.1
|15
|.7
|35
|0
|7
|8
|12
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|322
|1006
|1328
|45.8
|775
|26.7
|576
|0
|230
|408
|135
|OPPONENTS
|288
|986
|1274
|43.9
|681
|23.5
|588
|0
|214
|424
|134
