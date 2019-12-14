Statistics after 13 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Flacco 262 171 65.3 1822 6.95 6 2.3 5 1.9 70t 85.1
Allen 84 39 46.4 515 6.13 3 3.6 2 2.4 75t 68.3
Lock 55 40 72.7 443 8.06 5 9.1 2 3.6 48 111.4
TEAM 402 251 62.4 2550 7.01 14 3.5 9 2.2 75t 85
OPPONENTS 433 280 64.7 2807 6.87 15 3.5 9 2.1 57t 87
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Lindsay 180 817 4.5 40 6
Freeman 116 460 4.0 26 2
Allen 10 39 3.9 11 0
Lock 6 30 5.0 11 0
Flacco 12 20 1.7 9 0
Sutton 3 17 5.7 9 0
Spencer 2 14 7.0 9 0
Booker 1 4 4.0 4 0
Janovich 1 1 1.0 1t 1
Fant 3 -12 -4.0 -2 0
TEAM 334 1390 4.2 40 9
OPPONENTS 358 1498 4.2 81 9
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sutton 59 940 15.9 70t 6
Freeman 36 225 6.3 19 1
Fant 35 492 14.1 75t 3
Lindsay 33 187 5.7 36 0
Sanders 30 367 12.2 53 2
Hamilton 15 154 10.3 28 0
Heuerman 12 101 8.4 26 1
Patrick 7 130 18.6 38 0
Spencer 6 31 5.2 20 0
Janovich 5 42 8.4 22 0
Beck 4 68 17.0 29 0
Fumagalli 4 22 5.5 9 1
Booker 3 38 12.7 25 0
Brown 2 21 10.5 16 0
TEAM 251 2818 11.2 75t 14
OPPONENTS 280 2974 10.6 57t 15
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Simmons 3 30 10.0 17 0
Jackson 2 28 14.0 24 0
C.Harris 1 11 11.0 11 0
Parks 1 11 11.0 11 0
D.Jones 1 7 7.0 7 0
Johnson 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 9 87 9.7 24 0
OPPONENTS 9 118 13.1 31 0
SACKS NO.
Wolfe 7.0
Miller 6.0
S.Harris 4.0
Walker 4.0
Attaochu 2.0
Jewell 1.5
Johnson 1.5
Chubb 1.0
Hollins 1.0
D.Jones 1.0
Parks 1.0
Reed 1.0
TEAM 31.0
OPPONENTS 37.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Wadman 65 2850 43.8 39.0 24 64 0
TEAM 65 2850 43.8 39.0 24 64 0
OPPONENTS 61 2839 46.5 42.0 32 75 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Spencer 22 174 7.9 42 0
Brown 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 23 174 7.6 42 0
OPPONENTS 25 236 9.4 68t 1
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Spencer 10 297 29.7 60 0
Booker 5 112 22.4 32 0
TEAM 15 409 27.3 60 0
OPPONENTS 15 424 28.3 72 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Attaochu 0 0 1
Brown 1 0 0
Dawson 0 1 0
Fant 1 0 0
Flacco 8 2 0
Freeman 0 2 0
Jewell 0 0 2
Johnson 0 0 1
Leary 0 1 0
Marshall 0 1 0
McGovern 1 0 0
Reed 0 0 1
Simmons 1 0 0
Spencer 1 0 0
Sutton 1 0 0
Wilkinson 0 1 0
TEAM 14 8 5
OPPONENTS 13 5 5
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 78 72 46 40 0 236
OPPONENTS 30 67 72 92 0 261
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
McManus 0 0 0 0 21 22 23 27 53 0 90
Lindsay 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Sutton 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Fant 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Freeman 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Sanders 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Fumagalli 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Heuerman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Janovich 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Flacco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
TEAM 23 9 14 0 21 22 23 27 53 0 207
OPPONENTS 25 9 15 1 24 25 27 31 55 0 231
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
McManus 0/ 0 5/ 5 7/ 7 9/ 11 3/ 5
TEAM 0/ 0 5/ 5 7/ 7 9/ 11 3/ 5
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 5/ 5 10/ 10 7/ 10 5/ 6