Denver Broncos
Published
Statistics after 13 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Flacco
|262
|171
|65.267
|1822
|6.954
|6
|2.3
|5
|1.9
|70t
|85.1
|Allen
|84
|39
|46.429
|515
|6.131
|3
|3.6
|2
|2.4
|75t
|68.3
|Lock
|55
|40
|72.727
|443
|8.055
|5
|9.1
|2
|3.6
|48
|111.4
|TEAM
|402
|251
|62.438
|2550
|7.01
|14
|3.5
|9
|2.2
|75t
|85
|OPPONENTS
|433
|280
|64.665
|2807
|6.868
|15
|3.5
|9
|2.1
|57t
|87
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lindsay
|180
|817
|4.5
|40
|6
|Freeman
|116
|460
|4.0
|26
|2
|Allen
|10
|39
|3.9
|11
|0
|Lock
|6
|30
|5.0
|11
|0
|Flacco
|12
|20
|1.7
|9
|0
|Sutton
|3
|17
|5.7
|9
|0
|Spencer
|2
|14
|7.0
|9
|0
|Booker
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Janovich
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Fant
|3
|-12
|-4.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|334
|1390
|4.162
|40
|9
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1498
|4.184
|81
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sutton
|59
|940
|15.9
|70t
|6
|Freeman
|36
|225
|6.3
|19
|1
|Fant
|35
|492
|14.1
|75t
|3
|Lindsay
|33
|187
|5.7
|36
|0
|Sanders
|30
|367
|12.2
|53
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|154
|10.3
|28
|0
|Heuerman
|12
|101
|8.4
|26
|1
|Patrick
|7
|130
|18.6
|38
|0
|Spencer
|6
|31
|5.2
|20
|0
|Janovich
|5
|42
|8.4
|22
|0
|Beck
|4
|68
|17.0
|29
|0
|Fumagalli
|4
|22
|5.5
|9
|1
|Booker
|3
|38
|12.7
|25
|0
|Brown
|2
|21
|10.5
|16
|0
|TEAM
|251
|2818
|11.227
|75t
|14
|OPPONENTS
|280
|2974
|10.621
|57t
|15
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Simmons
|3
|30
|10.0
|17
|0
|Jackson
|2
|28
|14.0
|24
|0
|C.Harris
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Parks
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|D.Jones
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|9
|87
|9.667
|24
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|118
|13.111
|31
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Wolfe
|7.0
|Miller
|6.0
|S.Harris
|4.0
|Walker
|4.0
|Attaochu
|2.0
|Jewell
|1.5
|Johnson
|1.5
|Chubb
|1.0
|Hollins
|1.0
|D.Jones
|1.0
|Parks
|1.0
|Reed
|1.0
|TEAM
|31.0
|OPPONENTS
|37.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wadman
|65
|2850
|43.8
|38.985
|24
|64
|0
|TEAM
|65
|2850
|43.846
|38.985
|24
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|61
|2839
|46.541
|42.049
|32
|75
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Spencer
|22
|
|174
|7.9
|42
|0
|Brown
|1
|
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|
|174
|7.565
|42
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|
|236
|9.44
|68t
|1
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Spencer
|10
|297
|29.7
|60
|0
|Booker
|5
|112
|22.4
|32
|0
|TEAM
|15
|409
|27.267
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|424
|28.267
|72
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Attaochu
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|1
|0
|0
|Dawson
|0
|1
|0
|Fant
|1
|0
|0
|Flacco
|8
|2
|0
|Freeman
|0
|2
|0
|Jewell
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|Leary
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall
|0
|1
|0
|McGovern
|1
|0
|0
|Reed
|0
|0
|1
|Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|Spencer
|1
|0
|0
|Sutton
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|14
|8
|5
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|78
|72
|46
|40
|0
|236
|OPPONENTS
|30
|67
|72
|92
|0
|261
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|McManus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|27
|53
|0
|90
|Lindsay
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sutton
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Fant
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Freeman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Fumagalli
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Heuerman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Janovich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Flacco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|23
|9
|14
|0
|23
|27
|53
|0
|207
|OPPONENTS
|25
|9
|15
|1
|27
|31
|55
|0
|231
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|McManus
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|3/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|3/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|10/
|10
|7/
|10
|5/
|6