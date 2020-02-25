https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15082497.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|46
|32.7
|435-935
|.465
|134-413
|320-420
|.762
|1324
|28.8
|Porzingis
|44
|30.5
|279-669
|.417
|102-294
|153-196
|.781
|813
|18.5
|Hardaway
|55
|27.6
|291-662
|.440
|155-380
|102-127
|.803
|839
|15.3
|Curry
|54
|24.0
|226-471
|.480
|116-268
|67-76
|.882
|635
|11.8
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|57
|24.9
|186-399
|.466
|92-241
|65-73
|.890
|529
|9.3
|Finney-Smith
|58
|29.8
|191-417
|.458
|91-243
|63-87
|.724
|536
|9.2
|Barea
|19
|16.0
|66-148
|.446
|25-58
|16-16
|1.000
|173
|9.1
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Wright
|56
|21.3
|159-335
|.475
|36-97
|66-84
|.786
|420
|7.5
|Jackson
|52
|15.9
|114-285
|.400
|41-136
|33-40
|.825
|302
|5.8
|Marjanovic
|30
|8.8
|70-128
|.547
|3-11
|27-37
|.730
|170
|5.7
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|12.3
|23-34
|.676
|0-1
|4-6
|.667
|50
|5.6
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Lee
|16
|11.4
|23-45
|.511
|14-30
|1-2
|.500
|61
|3.8
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|10.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|58
|241.3
|2415-5214
|.463
|882-2383
|1060-1360
|.779
|6772
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|58
|241.3
|2395-5288
|.453
|679-1982
|946-1233
|.767
|6415
|110.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|64
|375
|439
|9.5
|396
|8.6
|111
|0
|48
|192
|9
|Porzingis
|71
|331
|402
|9.1
|70
|1.6
|136
|0
|30
|72
|84
|Hardaway
|21
|148
|169
|3.1
|109
|2.0
|95
|0
|33
|52
|4
|Curry
|26
|103
|129
|2.4
|107
|2.0
|90
|0
|32
|53
|8
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|94
|207
|301
|5.3
|60
|1.1
|129
|0
|16
|41
|64
|Finney-Smith
|118
|205
|323
|5.6
|87
|1.5
|136
|0
|39
|57
|32
|Barea
|10
|33
|43
|2.3
|76
|4.0
|17
|0
|3
|28
|2
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Wright
|61
|155
|216
|3.9
|187
|3.3
|71
|0
|59
|53
|18
|Jackson
|23
|105
|128
|2.5
|35
|.7
|55
|0
|10
|11
|6
|Marjanovic
|37
|79
|116
|3.9
|11
|.4
|41
|0
|4
|21
|6
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|32
|41
|4.6
|7
|.8
|16
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Lee
|3
|15
|18
|1.1
|8
|.5
|19
|0
|8
|5
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|1
|6
|7
|2.3
|0
|.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|640
|2099
|2739
|47.2
|1411
|24.3
|1117
|0
|348
|734
|278
|OPPONENTS
|629
|1988
|2617
|45.1
|1362
|23.5
|1217
|1
|407
|691
|224
