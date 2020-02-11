Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 43 32.8 408-880 .464 126-392 296-388 .763 1238 28.8
Porzingis 41 30.5 255-623 .409 95-272 142-183 .776 747 18.2
Hardaway 51 27.3 260-603 .431 138-344 90-111 .811 748 14.7
Curry 50 23.4 201-424 .474 104-243 64-72 .889 570 11.4
Finney-Smith 54 29.9 182-395 .461 88-231 60-83 .723 512 9.5
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Barea 17 15.5 58-128 .453 23-50 14-14 1.000 153 9.0
Kleber 53 25.1 165-362 .456 86-225 61-68 .897 477 9.0
Brunson 54 18.3 176-378 .466 42-117 61-74 .824 455 8.4
Wright 52 21.0 144-308 .468 33-89 58-75 .773 379 7.3
Jackson 48 16.0 106-270 .393 40-131 29-34 .853 281 5.9
Marjanovic 27 9.3 65-119 .546 2-8 27-37 .730 159 5.9
Cauley-Stein 8 13.4 21-31 .677 0-0 4-6 .667 46 5.8
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Lee 14 10.1 22-39 .564 13-24 0-0 .000 57 4.1
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 54 241.4 2233-4855 .460 820-2217 988-1266 .780 6274 116.2
OPPONENTS 54 241.4 2228-4892 .455 635-1821 873-1132 .771 5964 110.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 61 347 408 9.5 373 8.7 105 0 45 179 7
Porzingis 68 302 370 9.0 57 1.4 130 0 30 69 76
Hardaway 20 132 152 3.0 97 1.9 89 0 31 48 4
Curry 23 89 112 2.2 93 1.9 82 0 29 46 8
Finney-Smith 111 191 302 5.6 82 1.5 126 0 38 54 29
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Barea 8 26 34 2.0 63 3.7 12 0 3 21 1
Kleber 86 196 282 5.3 55 1.0 118 0 15 37 56
Brunson 22 111 133 2.5 181 3.4 70 0 21 63 4
Wright 58 141 199 3.8 175 3.4 64 0 56 48 17
Jackson 21 93 114 2.4 32 .7 53 0 9 11 6
Marjanovic 36 76 112 4.1 10 .4 39 0 4 19 5
Cauley-Stein 9 31 40 5.0 7 .9 15 0 4 4 8
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Lee 2 7 9 .6 5 .4 13 0 4 3 3
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 605 1935 2540 47.0 1300 24.1 1035 0 329 677 251
OPPONENTS 583 1851 2434 45.1 1272 23.6 1136 1 376 656 210