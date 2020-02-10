https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15044046.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|43
|32.8
|408-880
|.464
|126-392
|296-388
|.763
|1238
|28.8
|Porzingis
|40
|30.4
|248-606
|.409
|92-263
|131-170
|.771
|719
|18.0
|Hardaway
|50
|27.1
|248-585
|.424
|133-334
|86-106
|.811
|715
|14.3
|Curry
|49
|23.1
|196-417
|.470
|102-239
|61-69
|.884
|555
|11.3
|Finney-Smith
|53
|29.8
|179-385
|.465
|85-221
|60-83
|.723
|503
|9.5
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|52
|25.1
|163-354
|.460
|85-221
|61-68
|.897
|472
|9.1
|Barea
|16
|15.4
|55-121
|.455
|22-48
|10-10
|1.000
|142
|8.9
|Brunson
|53
|18.2
|173-371
|.466
|42-115
|59-72
|.819
|447
|8.4
|Wright
|51
|21.1
|143-303
|.472
|33-88
|58-74
|.784
|377
|7.4
|Jackson
|48
|16.0
|106-270
|.393
|40-131
|29-34
|.853
|281
|5.9
|Marjanovic
|27
|9.3
|65-119
|.546
|2-8
|27-37
|.730
|159
|5.9
|Cauley-Stein
|7
|14.6
|18-28
|.643
|0-0
|2-3
|.667
|38
|5.4
|Lee
|13
|9.7
|22-38
|.579
|13-23
|0-0
|.000
|57
|4.4
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Cleveland
|6
|3.7
|2-6
|.333
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.8
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|53
|241.4
|2194-4772
|.460
|805-2174
|962-1235
|.779
|6155
|116.1
|OPPONENTS
|53
|241.4
|2182-4814
|.453
|620-1786
|857-1111
|.771
|5841
|110.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|61
|347
|408
|9.5
|373
|8.7
|105
|0
|45
|179
|7
|Porzingis
|67
|298
|365
|9.1
|56
|1.4
|126
|0
|29
|68
|74
|Hardaway
|20
|129
|149
|3.0
|94
|1.9
|89
|0
|30
|48
|4
|Curry
|23
|86
|109
|2.2
|91
|1.9
|80
|0
|28
|45
|8
|Finney-Smith
|111
|186
|297
|5.6
|80
|1.5
|121
|0
|36
|52
|28
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|86
|194
|280
|5.4
|54
|1.0
|116
|0
|15
|37
|56
|Barea
|8
|23
|31
|1.9
|57
|3.6
|11
|0
|3
|20
|1
|Brunson
|21
|110
|131
|2.5
|175
|3.3
|69
|0
|21
|63
|4
|Wright
|57
|141
|198
|3.9
|172
|3.4
|64
|0
|55
|47
|17
|Jackson
|21
|93
|114
|2.4
|32
|.7
|53
|0
|9
|11
|6
|Marjanovic
|36
|76
|112
|4.1
|10
|.4
|39
|0
|4
|19
|5
|Cauley-Stein
|9
|30
|39
|5.6
|7
|1.0
|14
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Lee
|1
|7
|8
|.6
|5
|.4
|11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|601
|1913
|2514
|47.4
|1276
|24.1
|1017
|0
|321
|670
|248
|OPPONENTS
|573
|1816
|2389
|45.1
|1245
|23.5
|1107
|1
|372
|635
|208
