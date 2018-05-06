Trainer D. Wayne Lukas' Kentucky Derby record (odds in parentheses):

1981

Partez (8-1), 3rd

1982

Muttering (4-1), 5th

1983

Marfa (5-2) 5th; Balboa Native (5-2) 9th; Total Departure (5-2) 20th

1984

Life's Magic (9-5) 8th; Althea (9-5) 19th

1985

Tank's Prospect (11-1) 7th

1986

Badger Land (8-5) 5th

1987

On the Line (6-1) 10th; War (6-1) 13th; Capote (6-1) DNF

1988

Winning Colors (5-2) 1st

1989

Houston (9-2) 8th; Shy Tom (9-2) 10th

1990

Land Rush (14-1) 7th; Power Lunch (14-1) 10th; Real Cash (14-1) 11th

1991

Corporate Report (8-1) 9th

1992

Dance Floor (33-1) 3rd; Al Sabin (33-1) 6th

1993

Union City (6-1) 15th

1994

Tabasco Cat (6-1) 6th

1995

Thunder Gulch (24-1) 1st; Timber Country (7-2) 3rd; Serena's Song (7-2) 16th

1996

Grindstone (6-1) 1st; Prince of Thieves (7-1) 3rd; Editor's Note (7-2) 6th; Victory Speech (25-1) 10th; Honour and Glory (25-1) 18th

1997

Deeds Not Words (32-1) 13th

1998

Cape Town (9-2) 5th

1999

Charismatic (31-1) 1st; Cat Thief (7-1) 3rd

2000

Exchange Rate (59-1) 12th; High Yield (6-1) 15th; Commendable (6-1) 17th

2002

Proud Citizen (23-1) 2nd

2003

Ten Cents A Shine (37-1) 8th; Scrimshaw (16-1) 11th

2005

Going Wild (62-1) 18th

2009

Flying Private (46-1) 19th

2010

Dublin (20-1) 7th

2012

Optimizer (42-1) 11th

2013

Oxbow (25-1) 6th; Will Take Charge (36-1) 8th

2015

Mr. Z (36-1) 13th

2018

Bravazo (67-1) 6th

First_4; Second_1; Third_5; Others_39