Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|61
|17
|27
|44
|3
|45
|1
|0
|4
|134
|.127
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|61
|12
|25
|37
|2
|16
|3
|1
|3
|125
|.096
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|54
|18
|18
|36
|8
|10
|4
|1
|4
|157
|.115
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|48
|20
|14
|34
|6
|12
|3
|0
|5
|158
|.127
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|58
|6
|18
|24
|-1
|58
|2
|0
|1
|118
|.051
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|61
|10
|10
|20
|-13
|34
|2
|0
|1
|147
|.068
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|52
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|46
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|47
|5
|10
|15
|-1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|77
|.065
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|60
|5
|8
|13
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|56
|4
|8
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|56
|.071
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|41
|5
|5
|10
|10
|12
|0
|0
|2
|59
|.085
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|25
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|D
|58
|David Savard
|59
|0
|8
|8
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|23
|5
|2
|7
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|39
|.128
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|32
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|29
|3
|2
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|30
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|13
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|156
|255
|411
|12
|419
|28
|3
|30
|1976
|.079
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|152
|266
|418
|-21
|422
|27
|5
|28
|1797
|.085
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|29
|1595
|2.29
|12
|9
|6
|5
|61
|805
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|4
|198
|2.41
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|86
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3703
|2.41
|30
|19
|12
|7
|147
|1792
|.915
|156
|255
|419
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3703
|2.41
|31
|23
|7
|2
|147
|1967
|.921
|152
|266
|422
