https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-14947211.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|41
|14
|14
|28
|-2
|31
|1
|0
|4
|100
|.140
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|41
|9
|19
|28
|4
|12
|2
|1
|2
|89
|.101
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|12
|11
|23
|1
|10
|2
|0
|3
|122
|.098
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|41
|4
|19
|23
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|94
|.043
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|11
|12
|23
|1
|8
|3
|1
|1
|87
|.126
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|35
|9
|12
|21
|-5
|6
|3
|0
|1
|113
|.080
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|41
|8
|8
|16
|-8
|26
|2
|0
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|38
|4
|11
|15
|-6
|43
|2
|0
|0
|74
|.054
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|40
|2
|12
|14
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.037
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|31
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|28
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|39
|.077
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|36
|3
|6
|9
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|36
|.083
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|21
|4
|4
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|27
|.148
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|40
|4
|3
|7
|7
|12
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.082
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|58
|David Savard
|39
|0
|7
|7
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|5
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|16
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|13
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|10
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|9
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|107
|180
|287
|-25
|320
|22
|3
|19
|1358
|.079
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|111
|193
|304
|16
|307
|23
|5
|20
|1211
|.092
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|12
|595
|2.92
|2
|4
|4
|0
|29
|306
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|2492
|2.61
|19
|14
|8
|2
|107
|1207
|.908
|107
|180
|320
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|2492
|2.49
|22
|13
|6
|2
|102
|1353
|.921
|111
|193
|307
View Comments