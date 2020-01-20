Columbus 0 0 2 2
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 7 (Trouba), 18:23.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 13, 6:08. 3, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 14 (Jones, Dubois), 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-8-14_31. N.Y. Rangers 11-7-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0.

Goalies_Columbus, Kivlenieks 1-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 2-1-0 (31-29).

A_17,423 (18,006). T_2:14.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.