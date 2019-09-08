Colorado-San Diego Runs

Padres fifth. Wil Myers homers to right field. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging. Austin Hedges grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. Luis Urias singles to deep left center field. Joey Lucchesi reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Luis Urias out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Rockies 0.

Padres sixth. Greg Garcia walks. Nick Martini called out on strikes. Manny Machado homers to right field. Greg Garcia scores. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging. Wil Myers singles to center field. Hunter Renfroe pinch-hitting for Josh Naylor. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep left field to Ian Desmond.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Rockies 0.