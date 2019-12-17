https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Football-Schedule-14913010.php
College Football Schedule
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5) at Nassau, 2 p.m.
Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6) at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.
___
Alcorn St. (9-3) vs. NC A&T (8-3) at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5) at Orlando, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
SMU (10-2) at FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m.
Weber St. (11-3) at James Madison (13-1), 6:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4) at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.
Montana St. (11-3) at N. Dakota St. (14-0), 2 p.m.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5) at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3) at Albuquerque, N.M., 2 p.m.
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5) at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.
___
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4) at Tampa, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
___
