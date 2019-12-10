https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Football-Schedule-14896037.php College Football Schedule Published 1:01 pm EST, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Most Popular 1 Men’s basketball gameday: Indiana vs. UConn 2 Boy on hospital floor dominates Britain's election campaign 3 Alpaca Gnomes heading to Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater 4 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 5 ‘Gremlins’ to be screened at theater 6 New Milford’s winter farmers market finds new digs 7 Bethel homicide suspect’s New Milford case continued View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.