Clemson 71, Miami 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (8-22)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|29
|5-9
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|16
|Thornton
|35
|12-16
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|1
|27
|Hank
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|4
|Spray
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|9
|Thomas
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Cherry
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Bennett
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|5
|2
|Hayes
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Cotton
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|McNeal
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Meertens
|27
|1-4
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|10-13
|7-35
|13
|22
|71
Percentages: FG 5.943, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Spray 3-6, Robinson 2-5, Thornton 1-1, Cotton 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Meertens 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bennett 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Meertens 5, Robinson 3, Spray 2, Hayes 2, Thornton 1, Hank 1, Thomas 1, Cherry 1, Bennett 1, Cotton 1)
Steals: 1 (Robinson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (15-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|23
|2-7
|1-3
|4-8
|3
|4
|5
|Mompremier
|32
|9-14
|5-10
|2-6
|0
|3
|23
|Banks
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|8
|Gray
|33
|3-13
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|2
|9
|Marshall
|32
|1-10
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|Huston
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson
|16
|1-5
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|4
|5
|Johnson Sidi Baba
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|Mason
|22
|1-7
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|12-20
|17-38
|15
|18
|56
Percentages: FG 31.746, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .16 (Banks 2-4, Gray 1-7, Marshall 1-9, Harden 0-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Mason 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mompremier 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Harden 4, Mompremier 4, Marshall 2, Mason 2, Huston 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1)
Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Mompremier 2, Marshall 2, Jackson 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|25
|12
|18
|16
|—
|71
|Miami
|15
|18
|11
|12
|—
|56
A_2,795
Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Bruce Morris, Maj Forsberg