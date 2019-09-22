Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox fifth. Leury Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Willi Castro to Jeimer Candelario. Tim Anderson homers to center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Yoan Moncada triples to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez scores. Jose Abreu scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Welington Castillo called out on strikes.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers fifth. Jake Rogers singles to left center field. Willi Castro doubles to right center field. Jake Rogers to third. Victor Reyes grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Willi Castro to third. Jake Rogers scores. Brandon Dixon out on a sacrifice fly to Jose Abreu. Willi Castro scores. Harold Castro flies out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Tigers 2.

White sox eighth. Welington Castillo flies out to right field to Travis Demeritte. Yolmer Sanchez singles to second base. Adam Engel strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia singles to center field. Yolmer Sanchez to second. Tim Anderson walks. Leury Garcia to second. Yolmer Sanchez to third. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Tim Anderson to second. Leury Garcia scores. Yolmer Sanchez scores. Eloy Jimenez flies out to Travis Demeritte.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 5, Tigers 2.

Tigers ninth. Dawel Lugo singles to center field. Travis Demeritte reaches on third strike. Dawel Lugo to third. Ronny Rodriguez pinch-hitting for Jake Rogers. Ronny Rodriguez singles to left field. Travis Demeritte to second. Dawel Lugo scores. Willi Castro grounds out to second base. Ronny Rodriguez out at second. Travis Demeritte to third. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Tigers 3.