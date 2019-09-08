Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Runs

Cubs fifth. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to shallow center field, Orlando Arcia to Eric Thames. Addison Russell homers to center field. Victor Caratini flies out to center field to Trent Grisham. Yu Darvish called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers sixth. Trent Grisham flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shortstop, Addison Russell to Anthony Rizzo. Christian Yelich walks. Eric Thames walks. Ben Gamel singles to right field. Eric Thames to second. Christian Yelich scores. Lorenzo Cain pinch-hitting for Travis Shaw. Lorenzo Cain flies out to deep right field to Nicholas Castellanos.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 1.

Cubs eighth. Victor Caratini walks. Ben Zobrist pinch-hitting for Steve Cishek. Ben Zobrist singles to right field. Robel Garcia to third. Ian Happ pinch-hitting for Albert Almora Jr.. Ian Happ walks. Ben Zobrist to second. Nicholas Castellanos called out on strikes. Anthony Rizzo walks. Ian Happ to second. Ben Zobrist to third. Robel Garcia scores. Kris Bryant pops out to third base to Mike Moustakas. David Bote called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers eighth. Yasmani Grandal homers to center field. Christian Yelich walks. Eric Thames flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ. Ben Gamel walks. Hernan Perez pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas. Hernan Perez strikes out swinging. Cory Spangenberg singles to shallow infield. Ben Gamel to second. Christian Yelich to third. Orlando Arcia flies out to right field to Nicholas Castellanos.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 2.

Brewers ninth. Tyler Austin pinch-hitting for Josh Hader. Tyler Austin reaches on error. Throwing error by Addison Russell. Trent Grisham lines out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich doubles to deep left field. Tyler Austin scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Cubs 2.