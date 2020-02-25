https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15082586.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|62
|27
|50
|77
|6
|36
|6
|0
|2
|234
|.115
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|62
|16
|36
|52
|-7
|48
|1
|1
|3
|149
|.107
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|62
|16
|23
|39
|-12
|13
|10
|0
|3
|180
|.089
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|60
|26
|13
|39
|0
|14
|3
|0
|3
|143
|.182
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|50
|10
|21
|31
|-2
|14
|2
|0
|1
|80
|.125
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|50
|18
|10
|28
|1
|14
|0
|2
|4
|120
|.150
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|57
|8
|12
|20
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.095
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|56
|8
|11
|19
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|92
|.087
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|53
|1
|18
|19
|-9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|91
|.011
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|50
|4
|13
|17
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|100
|.040
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|57
|4
|12
|16
|6
|18
|0
|0
|0
|70
|.057
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|61
|3
|12
|15
|-4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|72
|.042
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|62
|7
|7
|14
|-8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|84
|.083
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|33
|7
|6
|13
|-7
|23
|1
|0
|0
|47
|.149
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|35
|4
|4
|8
|-10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|34
|0
|8
|8
|6
|38
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|28
|1
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|47
|Lucas Carlsson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|179
|304
|483
|-54
|493
|27
|6
|24
|1963
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|193
|320
|513
|28
|483
|33
|8
|31
|2193
|.088
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|50
|Corey Crawford
|32
|1864
|2.8
|11
|17
|3
|1
|87
|1029
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3770
|2.92
|27
|27
|8
|1
|181
|2181
|.912
|179
|304
|493
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3770
|2.74
|35
|19
|8
|4
|170
|1954
|.909
|193
|320
|483
