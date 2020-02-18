Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 59 27 47 74 6 36 6 0 2 222 .122
F 19 Jonathan Toews 59 16 34 50 -5 46 1 1 3 139 .115
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 59 14 23 37 -11 13 9 0 2 167 .084
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 57 23 13 36 2 14 2 0 3 136 .169
F 17 Dylan Strome 47 10 21 31 0 14 2 0 1 72 .139
F 20 Brandon Saad 47 18 10 28 0 14 0 2 4 109 .165
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 58 6 20 26 -8 25 2 0 0 98 .061
F 77 Kirby Dach 53 8 11 19 -1 16 0 0 2 85 .094
F 92 Alexander Nylander 54 8 11 19 -4 10 0 0 1 81 .099
D 5 Connor Murphy 47 4 13 17 3 17 0 0 0 95 .042
D 6 Olli Maatta 54 4 12 16 9 16 0 0 0 65 .062
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 58 3 12 15 -4 24 0 1 0 70 .043
D 2 Duncan Keith 50 1 14 15 -7 12 0 0 0 83 .012
F 64 David Kampf 59 7 7 14 -7 6 0 1 2 83 .084
F 91 Drake Caggiula 30 6 5 11 -5 21 1 0 0 41 .146
F 15 Zack Smith 50 4 7 11 2 29 0 1 1 43 .093
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 27 Adam Boqvist 32 4 4 8 -8 6 0 0 1 40 .100
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 31 0 8 8 6 30 0 0 0 33 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 36 Matthew Highmore 25 1 3 4 1 4 0 0 0 23 .043
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Nick Seeler 2 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 1 .000
F 38 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 59 173 293 466 -32 473 25 6 23 1853 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 184 304 488 6 459 32 8 29 2076 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 32 1816 2.91 16 9 5 0 88 1111 0.921 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 30 1742 2.89 10 16 3 1 84 953 0.912 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 59 3586 2.92 26 25 8 1 172 2064 .911 173 293 473
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 3586 2.78 33 19 7 4 164 1844 .907 184 304 459