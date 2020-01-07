THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 7, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 43 24 30 54 1 32 6 0 2 154 .156
F 19 Jonathan Toews 43 10 21 31 -6 32 1 0 2 105 .095
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 43 10 20 30 -2 11 6 0 1 121 .083
F 17 Dylan Strome 39 10 20 30 3 14 2 0 1 64 .156
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 41 12 10 22 1 10 2 0 2 87 .138
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 42 5 13 18 -4 23 2 0 0 74 .068
F 92 Alexander Nylander 39 5 9 14 -9 8 0 0 1 59 .085
F 64 David Kampf 43 6 6 12 -9 6 0 1 1 58 .103
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 42 2 9 11 -6 12 0 1 0 48 .042
F 77 Kirby Dach 37 6 5 11 -1 8 0 0 2 51 .118
D 2 Duncan Keith 34 1 10 11 -2 12 0 0 0 55 .018
D 6 Olli Maatta 38 2 9 11 -2 8 0 0 0 49 .041
D 5 Connor Murphy 31 4 7 11 1 6 0 0 0 59 .068
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 15 Zack Smith 36 2 6 8 -1 17 0 0 0 30 .067
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 27 Adam Boqvist 18 2 3 5 -6 4 0 0 1 25 .080
F 91 Drake Caggiula 15 3 1 4 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .200
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 19 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 16 0 3 3 -4 22 0 0 0 12 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 6 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 .111
F 36 Matthew Highmore 14 1 1 2 -1 4 0 0 0 13 .077
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 43 125 208 333 -51 350 21 4 17 1325 .094
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 137 225 362 32 356 24 7 20 1546 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 25 1397 2.92 12 7 4 0 68 876 0.922 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 21 1202 3.14 7 11 2 1 63 664 0.905 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 43 2617 3.05 19 18 6 1 131 1540 .911 125 208 350
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2617 2.72 24 14 5 3 117 1317 .906 137 225 356