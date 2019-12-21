THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 36 19 25 44 0 28 5 0 2 133 .143
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 36 8 17 25 -3 11 5 0 0 99 .081
F 17 Dylan Strome 32 7 17 24 7 10 2 0 0 46 .152
F 19 Jonathan Toews 36 7 17 24 -6 28 1 0 2 93 .075
F 20 Brandon Saad 36 11 8 19 -2 12 0 2 3 84 .131
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 35 4 10 14 -3 21 1 0 0 60 .067
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 34 9 5 14 -1 8 2 0 1 73 .123
F 92 Alexander Nylander 35 5 9 14 -7 8 0 0 1 55 .091
F 77 Kirby Dach 30 5 5 10 -4 8 0 0 2 40 .125
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 35 2 7 9 -1 12 0 1 0 35 .057
F 64 David Kampf 36 5 3 8 -10 4 0 1 1 50 .100
D 6 Olli Maatta 32 1 7 8 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .024
D 5 Connor Murphy 24 2 5 7 -1 2 0 0 0 40 .050
D 2 Duncan Keith 27 1 5 6 -1 12 0 0 0 45 .022
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
F 15 Zack Smith 29 1 4 5 -2 15 0 0 0 25 .040
F 91 Drake Caggiula 15 3 1 4 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .200
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 27 Adam Boqvist 12 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 16 .063
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 14 0 3 3 -4 10 0 0 0 11 .000
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 12 0 1 1 -8 26 0 0 0 9 .000
F 36 Matthew Highmore 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 95 Dylan Sikura 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 36 98 164 262 -49 290 18 4 13 1107 .089
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 111 177 288 36 260 22 4 18 1296 .086

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
50 Corey Crawford 19 1111 3.08 6 10 2 1 57 623 0.909 0 0 0
40 Robin Lehner 19 1064 2.76 8 6 4 0 49 668 0.927 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 36 2192 2.94 14 16 6 1 106 1291 .914 98 164 290
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2192 2.58 22 10 4 3 93 1102 .911 111 177 260