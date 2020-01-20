https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-5-Winnipeg-2-14988625.php
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Chicago
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
First Period_1, Chicago, Nylander 6 (Gustafsson, Murphy), 2:51. 2, Chicago, Gustafsson 6 (Nylander, Highmore), 14:11.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 23 (Ehlers, Sbisa), 18:17.
Third Period_4, Chicago, Kampf 7 (DeBrincat, Dach), 9:29. 5, Chicago, Saad 13 (Carpenter, Kane), 14:14. 6, Winnipeg, Laine 16 (Pionk, Wheeler), 17:51. 7, Chicago, Kubalik 21 (Toews, Murphy), 18:26 (en).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-20-10_38. Chicago 8-14-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 21-15-4 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Lehner 15-7-4 (38-36).
A_21,487 (19,717). T_2:22.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.
