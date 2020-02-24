Chicago 126, Washington 117
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonga
|15:11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Hachimura
|28:30
|4-8
|2-2
|0-8
|4
|3
|10
|Mahinmi
|8:08
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Beal
|39:22
|15-27
|18-20
|2-5
|4
|5
|53
|Smith
|27:17
|3-5
|2-3
|0-3
|5
|2
|10
|Bertans
|37:02
|7-15
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|6
|22
|Brown Jr.
|21:19
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|3
|7
|Napier
|16:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|Robinson
|16:13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Wagner
|15:01
|0-2
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Bryant
|14:08
|2-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|4
|Payton II
|00:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-73
|31-36
|7-34
|24
|27
|117
Percentages: FG .507, FT .861.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Beal 5-11, Bertans 5-11, Smith 2-3, Bonga 0-1, Hachimura 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wagner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Beal, Smith, Wagner).
Turnovers: 24 (Beal 7, Bertans 6, Hachimura 4, Napier 3, Brown Jr. 2, Bonga, Smith).
Steals: 15 (Napier 4, Beal 2, Brown Jr. 2, Smith 2, Bertans, Bryant, Hachimura, Mahinmi, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Satoransky
|39:20
|6-10
|2-4
|0-3
|13
|1
|15
|Young
|30:24
|9-15
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|4
|25
|Gafford
|21:42
|4-5
|0-4
|1-2
|0
|5
|8
|Arcidiacono
|21:13
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|5
|LaVine
|36:01
|11-20
|4-6
|1-4
|3
|4
|32
|White
|33:47
|11-18
|6-7
|1-6
|2
|2
|33
|Felicio
|23:16
|2-3
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|4
|6
|Mokoka
|18:26
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|0
|Harrison
|15:51
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-81
|18-28
|10-37
|27
|28
|126
Percentages: FG .556, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 18-37, .486 (LaVine 6-12, Young 5-7, White 5-9, Satoransky 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-4, Mokoka 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, LaVine, White).
Turnovers: 26 (LaVine 9, White 5, Gafford 3, Harrison 3, Felicio 2, Young 2, Arcidiacono, Mokoka).
Steals: 15 (Satoransky 4, LaVine 3, Young 3, White 2, Arcidiacono, Felicio, Harrison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|31
|27
|27
|32
|—
|117
|Chicago
|35
|38
|28
|25
|—
|126
A_18,024 (20,917).