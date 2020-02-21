https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Charlotte-Hornets-Stax-15073507.php
Charlotte Hornets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Graham
|55
|35.2
|313-832
|.376
|190-513
|163-201
|.811
|979
|17.8
|Rozier
|54
|34.2
|336-800
|.420
|141-363
|146-168
|.869
|959
|17.8
|Bridges
|55
|30.7
|278-633
|.439
|86-254
|84-105
|.800
|726
|13.2
|Washington
|48
|30.1
|215-462
|.465
|60-160
|76-115
|.661
|566
|11.8
|Zeller
|51
|23.1
|221-428
|.516
|17-70
|105-152
|.691
|564
|11.1
|Monk
|53
|21.0
|203-460
|.441
|55-191
|80-96
|.833
|541
|10.2
|Biyombo
|46
|19.2
|131-243
|.539
|0-0
|79-129
|.612
|341
|7.4
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|39
|17.6
|85-244
|.348
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.7
|Hernangomez
|24
|10.6
|53-101
|.525
|5-20
|26-46
|.565
|137
|5.7
|McDaniels
|6
|13.5
|10-16
|.625
|4-7
|5-5
|1.000
|29
|4.8
|Co.Martin
|38
|16.2
|63-145
|.434
|14-56
|30-45
|.667
|170
|4.5
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|Ca.Martin
|8
|12.4
|8-25
|.320
|2-8
|4-7
|.571
|22
|2.8
|TEAM
|55
|241.8
|2056-4733
|.434
|656-1892
|892-1191
|.749
|5660
|102.9
|OPPONENTS
|55
|241.8
|2297-4831
|.475
|685-1930
|765-1005
|.761
|6044
|109.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Graham
|41
|157
|198
|3.6
|427
|7.8
|103
|0
|51
|161
|14
|Rozier
|43
|202
|245
|4.5
|219
|4.1
|111
|0
|56
|127
|10
|Bridges
|78
|229
|307
|5.6
|93
|1.7
|116
|0
|36
|84
|40
|Washington
|45
|217
|262
|5.5
|100
|2.1
|132
|0
|46
|77
|39
|Zeller
|142
|221
|363
|7.1
|75
|1.5
|129
|0
|35
|64
|24
|Monk
|25
|127
|152
|2.9
|109
|2.1
|70
|0
|24
|75
|16
|Biyombo
|107
|159
|266
|5.8
|40
|.9
|99
|0
|9
|43
|39
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|15
|85
|100
|2.6
|52
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|37
|2
|Hernangomez
|30
|56
|86
|3.6
|16
|.7
|28
|0
|6
|22
|5
|McDaniels
|2
|12
|14
|2.3
|1
|.2
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Co.Martin
|29
|81
|110
|2.9
|52
|1.4
|58
|0
|27
|27
|6
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|Ca.Martin
|2
|11
|13
|1.6
|5
|.6
|13
|0
|3
|4
|2
|TEAM
|608
|1752
|2360
|42.9
|1306
|23.7
|1050
|0
|362
|816
|230
|OPPONENTS
|600
|1927
|2527
|45.9
|1469
|26.7
|1135
|1
|445
|799
|273
