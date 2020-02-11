Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 53 35.2 304-805 .378 185-497 158-194 .814 951 17.9
Rozier 53 34.2 331-792 .418 138-358 145-167 .868 945 17.8
Bridges 53 30.6 263-594 .443 81-238 77-97 .794 684 12.9
Washington 46 30.1 208-443 .470 59-154 72-110 .655 547 11.9
Zeller 50 23.1 216-423 .511 17-70 99-144 .688 548 11.0
Monk 51 20.7 186-427 .436 50-179 69-85 .812 491 9.6
Biyombo 44 19.1 124-232 .534 0-0 76-123 .618 324 7.4
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 38 17.7 85-241 .353 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.9
Hernangomez 23 10.2 49-95 .516 5-19 26-44 .591 129 5.6
Co.Martin 37 16.0 61-141 .433 14-54 30-45 .667 166 4.5
McDaniels 4 10.5 6-12 .500 2-5 3-3 1.000 17 4.3
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
Ca.Martin 7 10.6 5-18 .278 1-6 3-5 .600 14 2.0
TEAM 53 241.9 1978-4567 .433 634-1830 852-1139 .748 5442 102.7
OPPONENTS 53 241.9 2221-4643 .478 664-1850 737-966 .763 5843 110.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 41 151 192 3.6 412 7.8 101 0 49 153 14
Rozier 43 198 241 4.5 218 4.1 111 0 55 126 10
Bridges 76 220 296 5.6 89 1.7 112 0 33 82 39
Washington 41 207 248 5.4 93 2.0 127 0 43 71 38
Zeller 140 215 355 7.1 73 1.5 126 0 33 64 23
Monk 24 118 142 2.8 103 2.0 67 0 23 69 14
Biyombo 100 153 253 5.8 37 .8 97 0 9 39 36
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 14 80 94 2.5 51 1.3 52 0 23 36 2
Hernangomez 28 51 79 3.4 15 .7 27 0 5 22 5
Co.Martin 28 76 104 2.8 50 1.4 57 0 27 25 6
McDaniels 1 5 6 1.5 0 .0 3 0 1 0 0
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
Ca.Martin 2 8 10 1.4 4 .6 8 0 2 4 2
TEAM 587 1677 2264 42.7 1262 23.8 1018 0 346 784 222
OPPONENTS 574 1867 2441 46.1 1420 26.8 1093 1 423 774 263