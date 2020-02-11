https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Charlotte-Hornets-Stax-15047017.php
Charlotte Hornets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Graham
|53
|35.2
|304-805
|.378
|185-497
|158-194
|.814
|951
|17.9
|Rozier
|53
|34.2
|331-792
|.418
|138-358
|145-167
|.868
|945
|17.8
|Bridges
|53
|30.6
|263-594
|.443
|81-238
|77-97
|.794
|684
|12.9
|Washington
|46
|30.1
|208-443
|.470
|59-154
|72-110
|.655
|547
|11.9
|Zeller
|50
|23.1
|216-423
|.511
|17-70
|99-144
|.688
|548
|11.0
|Monk
|51
|20.7
|186-427
|.436
|50-179
|69-85
|.812
|491
|9.6
|Biyombo
|44
|19.1
|124-232
|.534
|0-0
|76-123
|.618
|324
|7.4
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|38
|17.7
|85-241
|.353
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.9
|Hernangomez
|23
|10.2
|49-95
|.516
|5-19
|26-44
|.591
|129
|5.6
|Co.Martin
|37
|16.0
|61-141
|.433
|14-54
|30-45
|.667
|166
|4.5
|McDaniels
|4
|10.5
|6-12
|.500
|2-5
|3-3
|1.000
|17
|4.3
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|Ca.Martin
|7
|10.6
|5-18
|.278
|1-6
|3-5
|.600
|14
|2.0
|TEAM
|53
|241.9
|1978-4567
|.433
|634-1830
|852-1139
|.748
|5442
|102.7
|OPPONENTS
|53
|241.9
|2221-4643
|.478
|664-1850
|737-966
|.763
|5843
|110.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Graham
|41
|151
|192
|3.6
|412
|7.8
|101
|0
|49
|153
|14
|Rozier
|43
|198
|241
|4.5
|218
|4.1
|111
|0
|55
|126
|10
|Bridges
|76
|220
|296
|5.6
|89
|1.7
|112
|0
|33
|82
|39
|Washington
|41
|207
|248
|5.4
|93
|2.0
|127
|0
|43
|71
|38
|Zeller
|140
|215
|355
|7.1
|73
|1.5
|126
|0
|33
|64
|23
|Monk
|24
|118
|142
|2.8
|103
|2.0
|67
|0
|23
|69
|14
|Biyombo
|100
|153
|253
|5.8
|37
|.8
|97
|0
|9
|39
|36
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|14
|80
|94
|2.5
|51
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|36
|2
|Hernangomez
|28
|51
|79
|3.4
|15
|.7
|27
|0
|5
|22
|5
|Co.Martin
|28
|76
|104
|2.8
|50
|1.4
|57
|0
|27
|25
|6
|McDaniels
|1
|5
|6
|1.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|Ca.Martin
|2
|8
|10
|1.4
|4
|.6
|8
|0
|2
|4
|2
|TEAM
|587
|1677
|2264
|42.7
|1262
|23.8
|1018
|0
|346
|784
|222
|OPPONENTS
|574
|1867
|2441
|46.1
|1420
|26.8
|1093
|1
|423
|774
|263
