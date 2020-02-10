Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Graham 52 35.2 298-788 .378 184-488 157-192 .818 937 18.0
Rozier 52 34.2 327-779 .420 137-352 143-165 .867 934 18.0
Bridges 52 30.6 256-579 .442 79-231 75-95 .789 666 12.8
Washington 45 30.0 204-433 .471 59-152 72-110 .655 539 12.0
Zeller 49 23.1 213-414 .514 17-69 99-144 .688 542 11.1
Monk 50 20.5 181-417 .434 48-175 64-79 .810 474 9.5
Biyombo 44 19.1 124-232 .534 0-0 76-123 .618 324 7.4
Williams 41 19.7 94-210 .448 44-117 43-50 .860 275 6.7
Bacon 38 17.7 85-241 .353 19-67 35-53 .660 224 5.9
Hernangomez 22 10.0 49-91 .538 5-18 26-44 .591 129 5.9
Co.Martin 37 16.0 61-141 .433 14-54 30-45 .667 166 4.5
Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 18-53 .340 5-17 7-9 .778 48 4.0
Batum 22 23.0 28-81 .346 14-49 9-10 .900 79 3.6
McDaniels 3 8.3 4-9 .444 0-2 1-1 1.000 9 3.0
Ca.Martin 6 9.2 3-11 .273 0-3 3-5 .600 9 1.5
TEAM 52 241.9 1945-4479 .434 625-1794 840-1125 .747 5355 103.0
OPPONENTS 52 241.9 2192-4561 .481 657-1815 726-953 .762 5767 110.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Graham 39 146 185 3.6 401 7.7 100 0 47 152 13
Rozier 42 192 234 4.5 216 4.2 110 0 55 124 10
Bridges 74 215 289 5.6 89 1.7 111 0 32 80 39
Washington 39 206 245 5.4 91 2.0 124 0 40 71 37
Zeller 136 209 345 7.0 71 1.4 125 0 33 63 22
Monk 24 115 139 2.8 102 2.0 67 0 20 66 14
Biyombo 100 153 253 5.8 37 .8 97 0 9 38 36
Williams 15 94 109 2.7 41 1.0 71 0 26 25 22
Bacon 14 80 94 2.5 51 1.3 52 0 23 36 2
Hernangomez 27 48 75 3.4 14 .6 25 0 5 22 5
Co.Martin 28 76 104 2.8 50 1.4 57 0 27 25 6
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 26 35 2.9 10 .8 18 0 0 7 3
Batum 25 75 100 4.5 66 3.0 41 0 17 22 8
McDaniels 1 2 3 1.0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Ca.Martin 1 8 9 1.5 4 .7 5 0 1 3 2
TEAM 574 1645 2219 42.7 1243 23.9 1003 0 336 772 219
OPPONENTS 555 1834 2389 45.9 1399 26.9 1075 1 419 753 258