Champions Tour Statistics

Through July 28

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, $1,991,805. 2, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, $1,406,262. 4, Scott Parel, $1,162,151. 5, Bernhard Langer, $1,147,578. 6, Kirk Triplett, $1,130,652. 7, David Toms, $1,116,805. 8, Retief Goosen, $1,090,367. 9, Kevin Sutherland, $1,051,344. 10, Ken Tanigawa, $978,569.

Scoring

1, Steve Stricker, 68.97. 2, David Toms, 69.41. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.55. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.63. 5, Scott Parel, 69.68. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.74. 7, Jerry Kelly, 69.77. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 69.80. 9, Billy Andrade, 70.24. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.27.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 5, Scott McCarron, 287.2. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 7 (tie), Scott Parel and Vijay Singh, 284.6. 9, Steve Stricker, 284.4. 10, Tom Gillis, 282.2.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.65%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.37%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.00%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 77.31%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.80%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 8, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.76%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.09%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 4, David Toms, 71.37%. 5, Billy Andrade, 70.93%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 70.29%. 7, Scott McCarron, 70.17%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.14%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.12%. 10, Scott Parel, 70.05%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 41. 4 (tie), Colin Montgomerie and Kirk Triplett, 43. 6, Bernhard Langer, 44. 7 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Billy Mayfair, 46. 9, Joe Durant, 47. 10, 2 tied with 48.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.731. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.738. 3 (tie), Kent Jones and Mark O'Meara, 1.743. 5, Scott Parel, 1.745. 6, Kirk Triplett, 1.750. 7 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.761. 10, Esteban Toledo, 1.762.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.28. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.14. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.13. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.04. 5, Retief Goosen, 3.90. 6, Darren Clarke, 3.89. 7, Kirk Triplett, 3.87. 8 (tie), Kent Jones and Jeff Maggert, 3.86. 10, Scott Parel, 3.83.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 106.0. 2, Tom Lehman, 132.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 135.0. 4, Steve Stricker, 139.5. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 151.2. 6, Jeff Maggert, 154.8. 7, Darren Clarke, 158.4. 8, Paul Goydos, 172.8. 9, 2 tied with 175.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 3, Steve Stricker, 60.61%. 4, Michael Allen, 60.53%. 5, David Frost, 59.72%. 6, Carlos Franco, 58.97%. 7, Tom Byrum, 58.46%. 8, Mark Calcavecchia, 58.44%. 9, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.33%. 10, Lee Janzen, 57.14%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 55. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 94. 4, Scott McCarron, 119. 5, Retief Goosen, 122. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 136. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 143. 8, Jerry Kelly, 144. 9, Bernhard Langer, 159. 10, Tom Lehman, 168.