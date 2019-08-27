https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Champions-League-Results-14382754.php Champions League Results Published 5:38 pm EDT, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Most Popular 1 Man wanted for questioning regarding ‘suspicious’ Danbury mall activities 2 On the Market: New Dutch Colonial in Fairfield features many amenities 3 Convicted Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr.'s SoCal Home Sells for $2.85M 4 Bethel man accused in fatal stabbing sobs during arraignment 5 Milpitas mall on lockdown amid police activity 6 New Milford VFW looks to enhance its presence 7 New Milford to enforce bus safety with fines View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.