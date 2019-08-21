https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Champions-League-Results-14368817.php Champions League Results Published 5:37 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Most Popular 1 Police: New Milford man arrested for weapons, drugs following road rage incident 2 New Milford hires new Schaghticoke assistant principal 3 Father and son to be first-time West Conn students together 4 Sherman selectmen seeks salty solutions 5 Birthdays & anniversaries 6 School Calendar 7 Guidelines set for free, reduced-priced meals View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.