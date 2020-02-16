https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/California-88-Utah-74-15061128.php
California 88, Utah 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA (10-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Styles
|30
|5-6
|8-12
|1-6
|2
|4
|19
|West
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Brown
|26
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|10
|Crocker
|37
|8-10
|8-9
|1-6
|5
|2
|26
|McIntosh
|18
|0-4
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Lutje Schipholt
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Yue
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|Green
|31
|6-12
|1-2
|3-8
|4
|3
|17
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|23-29
|9-42
|17
|23
|88
Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Green 4-8, Crocker 2-2, Styles 1-1, Brown 0-2, McIntosh 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (West 2, Styles 1, Brown 1, Lutje Schipholt 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Crocker 4, Brown 2, Green 2, McIntosh 1)
Steals: 4 (Styles 1, Brown 1, Crocker 1, Green 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH (12-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pendande
|18
|3-11
|1-1
|5-7
|1
|3
|7
|Torres
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|3
|10
|Gylten
|31
|7-12
|6-6
|0-3
|9
|1
|21
|Maxwell
|33
|6-15
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|19
|Provo
|29
|1-8
|5-8
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Corbin
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Makurat
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Becker
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Brosseau
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Moore
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-73
|16-19
|15-39
|13
|23
|74
Percentages: FG 35.616, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Maxwell 3-5, Torres 2-5, Gylten 1-3, Provo 0-3, Brosseau 0-1, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gylten 2, Torres 1, Provo 1, Becker 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Pendande 2, Gylten 2, Corbin 2, Maxwell 1, Provo 1, Becker 1, Moore 1)
Steals: 5 (Gylten 2, Torres 1, Provo 1, Becker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|California
|18
|30
|16
|24
|—
|88
|Utah
|13
|23
|24
|14
|—
|74
A_2,757
Officials_Corey Long, Shelley Nakasone, Brenda Pantoja
