FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA (10-15) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Styles 30 5-6 8-12 1-6 2 4 19
West 23 4-9 0-0 0-4 1 3 8
Brown 26 4-11 2-2 1-4 2 4 10
Crocker 37 8-10 8-9 1-6 5 2 26
McIntosh 18 0-4 4-4 0-1 2 1 4
Lutje Schipholt 22 1-5 0-0 2-5 1 2 2
Yue 13 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 4 2
Green 31 6-12 1-2 3-8 4 3 17
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-61 23-29 9-42 17 23 88

Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Green 4-8, Crocker 2-2, Styles 1-1, Brown 0-2, McIntosh 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (West 2, Styles 1, Brown 1, Lutje Schipholt 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Crocker 4, Brown 2, Green 2, McIntosh 1)

Steals: 4 (Styles 1, Brown 1, Crocker 1, Green 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
UTAH (12-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pendande 18 3-11 1-1 5-7 1 3 7
Torres 31 4-9 0-0 2-9 0 3 10
Gylten 31 7-12 6-6 0-3 9 1 21
Maxwell 33 6-15 4-4 1-6 1 2 19
Provo 29 1-8 5-8 1-3 1 4 7
Corbin 17 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Makurat 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Becker 13 3-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 6
Brosseau 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Martin 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Moore 9 0-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-73 16-19 15-39 13 23 74

Percentages: FG 35.616, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Maxwell 3-5, Torres 2-5, Gylten 1-3, Provo 0-3, Brosseau 0-1, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gylten 2, Torres 1, Provo 1, Becker 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Pendande 2, Gylten 2, Corbin 2, Maxwell 1, Provo 1, Becker 1, Moore 1)

Steals: 5 (Gylten 2, Torres 1, Provo 1, Becker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

California 18 30 16 24 88
Utah 13 23 24 14 74

A_2,757

Officials_Corey Long, Shelley Nakasone, Brenda Pantoja