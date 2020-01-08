https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Calgary-2-Chicago-1-14957881.php
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
|Calgary
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 13 (Kane, Boqvist), 19:28.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 17 (Brodie, Tkachuk), 0:14. 3, Calgary, Lindholm 18 (Tkachuk), 16:01.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-14-8_28. Chicago 14-12-6_32.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 5-7-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Crawford 7-12-2 (28-26).
A_21,274 (19,717). T_2:21.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.
