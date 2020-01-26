FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scruggs 38 2-8 3-4 1-10 6 5 7
Freemantle 36 7-12 2-2 4-10 1 2 18
Marshall 35 7-18 0-0 3-6 4 2 15
Carter 27 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 2 6
T.Jones 27 4-8 3-5 8-13 4 4 11
Moore 24 3-8 0-0 1-2 0 2 9
Tandy 12 0-4 0-0 1-1 1 3 0
Totals 200 26-66 8-11 19-45 16 20 66

Percentages: FG .394, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moore 3-7, Freemantle 2-4, Marshall 1-3, Scruggs 0-1, Carter 0-3, Tandy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Freemantle, T.Jones).

Turnovers: 15 (Marshall 6, Scruggs 4, T.Jones 4, Tandy).

Steals: 2 (Scruggs, T.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CREIGHTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Alexander 39 5-15 10-11 0-3 2 0 24
Ballock 39 5-9 0-1 1-4 2 1 14
Zegarowski 39 5-11 4-5 0-2 6 1 15
Jefferson 24 1-4 0-0 1-5 4 3 3
Mahoney 23 4-7 5-5 0-3 0 2 14
Bishop 19 2-4 0-0 0-3 0 3 4
K.Jones 14 1-1 0-2 3-5 1 3 2
Mitchell 3 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Canfield 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-51 20-26 5-27 15 13 77

Percentages: FG .451, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Ballock 4-8, Alexander 4-12, Jefferson 1-1, Mahoney 1-4, Zegarowski 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ballock, Bishop, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 9 (Mahoney 3, Ballock 2, Bishop, Jefferson, K.Jones, Zegarowski).

Steals: 7 (Alexander 2, Zegarowski 2, Ballock, Bishop, K.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 31 35 66
Creighton 39 38 77

