FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 31 2-7 3-4 2-11 2 2 7
Green 17 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 6
Okros 15 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Juric 31 3-5 0-0 0-4 4 5 8
Wynter 40 6-16 6-8 0-4 7 0 18
Walton 29 7-13 1-1 4-6 0 2 18
Bickerstaff 23 3-4 0-1 3-5 0 3 6
Perry 9 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Washington 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 10-14 10-34 14 18 66

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Walton 3-6, Green 2-3, Juric 2-3, Okros 1-2, Washington 0-1, Wynter 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Perry).

Turnovers: 14 (Walton 5, Wynter 4, Butler 2, Okros 2, Juric).

Steals: 2 (Wynter 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLL. OF CHARLESTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McManus 26 4-8 5-5 1-6 2 0 13
Miller 30 5-6 2-3 3-8 4 3 14
Smart 14 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 5 2
Rabinowitz 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Riller 35 9-16 3-4 1-3 3 2 25
Jasper 35 3-7 4-4 0-2 3 3 12
Galloway 31 1-9 0-2 0-2 0 0 3
Epps 13 1-1 1-1 0-3 0 2 3
Tucker 8 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
McCluney 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-54 15-19 7-28 12 16 75

Percentages: FG .463, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Riller 4-9, Miller 2-2, Jasper 2-4, Rabinowitz 1-1, Galloway 1-7, Tucker 0-1, McManus 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Riller 2, Galloway, Miller).

Turnovers: 7 (Galloway 2, Miller 2, Riller 2, Jasper).

Steals: 11 (Galloway 6, Smart 2, Jasper, Riller, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drexel 32 34 66
Coll. of Charleston 39 36 75

A_5,072 (5,100).