https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/COLL-OF-CHARLESTON-75-DREXEL-66-15095541.php
COLL. OF CHARLESTON 75, DREXEL 66
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|31
|2-7
|3-4
|2-11
|2
|2
|7
|Green
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Okros
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Juric
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|5
|8
|Wynter
|40
|6-16
|6-8
|0-4
|7
|0
|18
|Walton
|29
|7-13
|1-1
|4-6
|0
|2
|18
|Bickerstaff
|23
|3-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|3
|6
|Perry
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|10-14
|10-34
|14
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .453, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Walton 3-6, Green 2-3, Juric 2-3, Okros 1-2, Washington 0-1, Wynter 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Perry).
Turnovers: 14 (Walton 5, Wynter 4, Butler 2, Okros 2, Juric).
Steals: 2 (Wynter 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McManus
|26
|4-8
|5-5
|1-6
|2
|0
|13
|Miller
|30
|5-6
|2-3
|3-8
|4
|3
|14
|Smart
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|5
|2
|Rabinowitz
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Riller
|35
|9-16
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|25
|Jasper
|35
|3-7
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|12
|Galloway
|31
|1-9
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Epps
|13
|1-1
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Tucker
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|McCluney
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|15-19
|7-28
|12
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .463, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Riller 4-9, Miller 2-2, Jasper 2-4, Rabinowitz 1-1, Galloway 1-7, Tucker 0-1, McManus 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Riller 2, Galloway, Miller).
Turnovers: 7 (Galloway 2, Miller 2, Riller 2, Jasper).
Steals: 11 (Galloway 6, Smart 2, Jasper, Riller, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drexel
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Coll. of Charleston
|39
|36
|—
|75
A_5,072 (5,100).
View Comments