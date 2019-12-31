https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/COLL-OF-CHARLESTON-75-DELAWARE-63-14940669.php
COLL. OF CHARLESTON 75, DELAWARE 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galloway
|35
|5-16
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|2
|14
|Jasper
|34
|3-5
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|12
|McManus
|34
|4-7
|3-4
|1-7
|0
|2
|11
|Riller
|32
|8-14
|5-6
|0-5
|4
|4
|22
|Miller
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|4
|Smart
|17
|3-5
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|7
|Reddish
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Richard
|7
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Epps
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|McCluney
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|16-21
|8-35
|11
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .433, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Galloway 4-11, Jasper 2-4, Riller 1-2, McCluney 0-1, McManus 0-1, Miller 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Galloway).
Turnovers: 8 (Richard 4, Galloway, McManus, Riller, Smart).
Steals: 6 (Galloway 4, McManus, Smart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|38
|4-9
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|3
|11
|Allen
|36
|3-12
|3-3
|1-2
|1
|3
|9
|Darling
|36
|6-15
|4-5
|1-2
|2
|2
|17
|Mutts
|31
|2-7
|2-4
|1-8
|2
|3
|6
|Goss
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|1
|8
|Painter
|15
|2-2
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|McCoy
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Novakovich
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|16-21
|6-33
|8
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .407, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 3-25, .120 (Novakovich 1-3, Anderson 1-6, Darling 1-8, Allen 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Goss, McCoy, Mutts, Painter).
Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 5, Allen 2, Darling 2, Mutts 2, Goss, Painter).
Steals: 1 (Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|34
|41
|—
|75
|Delaware
|40
|23
|—
|63
A_2,138 (5,000).
