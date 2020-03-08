Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jarrett 25 0-3 1-2 1-3 6 2 1
O'Boyle 24 2-5 2-2 2-4 1 2 7
Quinn 16 9-11 4-4 0-2 0 2 22
Perry 40 2-10 0-0 0-3 2 2 6
Stephens 35 7-16 6-6 0-1 1 2 22
Cherry 22 0-5 2-2 2-4 1 0 2
Stout 19 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Hastings 10 1-3 0-0 2-5 1 0 2
Good 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Reichwein 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Vaughan 2 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Totals 200 22-61 15-16 9-28 13 12 64

Percentages: FG .361, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Stephens 2-4, Perry 2-8, O'Boyle 1-4, Vaughan 0-1, Jarrett 0-2, Stout 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hastings, Perry, Quinn, Reichwein).

Turnovers: 6 (Jarrett 2, O'Boyle 2, Perry, Stout).

Steals: 3 (Hastings, Perry, Quinn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLGATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ivanauskas 22 5-7 0-0 3-5 3 4 12
Rayman 37 7-10 0-1 4-10 1 2 16
Burns 32 6-20 4-5 1-4 4 1 17
Cummings 28 4-11 1-1 0-1 1 2 11
Richardson 33 3-6 0-0 0-5 3 3 8
Ferguson 20 4-8 3-4 0-4 0 0 13
Records 19 5-8 0-0 7-8 1 3 10
Light 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Maynard 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Moffatt 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-71 8-11 15-39 13 15 89

Percentages: FG .493, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Ivanauskas 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Ferguson 2-5, Rayman 2-5, Richardson 2-5, Burns 1-8, Records 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Rayman 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Ivanauskas 2, Rayman, Records, Richardson).

Steals: 3 (Burns, Ferguson, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lafayette 27 37 64
Colgate 47 42 89

.