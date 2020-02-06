Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
COLGATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ivanauskas 21 3-11 1-3 4-7 2 3 8
Rayman 29 2-10 7-8 1-10 1 2 11
Burns 32 6-10 0-0 1-2 8 2 16
Cummings 25 3-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 8
Richardson 25 5-8 1-1 0-2 2 4 13
Ferguson 23 3-9 3-3 0-4 1 2 10
Records 22 5-6 1-2 2-7 0 2 11
Maynard 12 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Moffatt 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Light 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 3 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 28-64 15-19 10-35 16 19 81

Percentages: FG .438, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Burns 4-8, Richardson 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Ivanauskas 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Maynard 0-2, Rayman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Records 3, Rayman 2, Ivanauskas).

Turnovers: 9 (Ivanauskas 4, Burns, Cummings, Ferguson, Maynard, Rayman).

Steals: 10 (Burns 3, Ivanauskas 2, Cummings, Ferguson, Moffatt, Rayman, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LEHIGH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
J.Wilson 31 2-5 4-4 0-3 3 1 10
Lynch 26 4-10 0-1 0-4 0 5 8
Cohen 27 1-6 2-2 0-0 2 2 4
Fenton 30 1-5 3-4 0-5 1 0 5
M.Wilson 33 4-10 2-2 0-3 3 3 12
Alamudun 18 1-7 2-2 1-5 1 2 4
Betlow 14 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Porter 14 4-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 8
Arion 5 0-0 0-2 0-2 1 1 0
Roelke 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-48 13-17 2-27 11 16 51

Percentages: FG .354, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (J.Wilson 2-3, M.Wilson 2-5, Cohen 0-1, Alamudun 0-2, Fenton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lynch, Porter).

Turnovers: 18 (Lynch 4, Cohen 3, Alamudun 2, Betlow 2, Fenton 2, J.Wilson 2, M.Wilson 2, Porter).

Steals: 3 (Fenton 2, J.Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colgate 40 41 81
Lehigh 30 21 51

A_654 (6,000).