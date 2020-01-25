FG FT Reb
COLGATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rayman 37 8-9 3-3 5-16 1 3 19
Burns 32 4-11 4-4 0-4 5 3 13
Cummings 31 3-8 2-2 1-3 1 1 9
Richardson 27 2-6 2-4 1-3 0 4 7
Ferguson 26 3-7 5-5 0-1 1 0 12
Ivanauskas 24 6-18 3-5 4-10 0 5 17
Records 19 1-3 0-2 2-5 0 4 2
Maynard 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-62 19-25 13-43 8 20 79

Percentages: FG .435, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Ivanauskas 2-7, Cummings 1-2, Ferguson 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Burns 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ferguson, Rayman).

Turnovers: 12 (Burns 5, Ferguson 2, Rayman 2, Cummings, Ivanauskas, Records).

Steals: 5 (Burns 3, Ivanauskas, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 36 4-12 2-2 1-5 2 2 13
S.Nelson 36 8-16 5-6 1-8 5 4 21
C.Nelson 29 3-9 0-0 1-2 4 3 7
Beckton 26 2-10 0-0 0-4 2 3 4
Gasperini 24 6-11 3-7 6-8 0 4 15
Boonyasith 17 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Lubarsky 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Yiljep 9 2-2 2-3 2-4 0 2 6
Alexander 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-66 12-18 11-34 14 21 69

Percentages: FG .394, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Harris 3-7, Lubarsky 1-2, C.Nelson 1-6, Boonyasith 0-2, Beckton 0-3, S.Nelson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Beckton 3, Boonyasith, C.Nelson, Gasperini).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Nelson 4, Harris 3, Alexander, Beckton, Gasperini).

Steals: 8 (S.Nelson 4, C.Nelson 2, Beckton, Gasperini).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colgate 32 47 79
American U. 29 40 69

A_1,214 (4,500).