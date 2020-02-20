Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LEHIGH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
J.Wilson 28 4-9 1-1 2-6 0 3 11
Lynch 19 5-6 0-2 1-3 0 4 10
Cohen 37 7-14 0-0 1-7 3 0 18
Fenton 27 1-1 1-2 0-3 1 2 4
M.Wilson 32 3-9 1-2 1-6 5 4 7
Karnik 29 6-8 3-7 3-6 3 3 15
Taylor 17 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Alamudun 11 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-52 6-14 8-36 12 20 67

Percentages: FG .519, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Cohen 4-8, J.Wilson 2-3, Fenton 1-1, Alamudun 0-1, Taylor 0-2, M.Wilson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Taylor 4, Alamudun 3, J.Wilson 3, Lynch 3, M.Wilson 3, Cohen, Fenton, Karnik).

Steals: 3 (M.Wilson 2, Lynch).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLGATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ivanauskas 33 7-16 1-2 2-9 3 1 15
Rayman 38 6-12 4-6 2-5 1 4 18
Burns 30 5-11 5-6 0-2 8 3 16
Cummings 33 3-9 0-2 0-0 0 0 8
Richardson 32 2-6 0-0 2-4 3 1 5
Ferguson 21 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Records 8 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Maynard 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 26-59 10-16 7-24 16 13 70

Percentages: FG .441, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Ferguson 2-2, Cummings 2-6, Rayman 2-8, Richardson 1-2, Burns 1-6, Ivanauskas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Ivanauskas, Richardson).

Turnovers: 7 (Rayman 2, Records 2, Burns, Ferguson, Richardson).

Steals: 9 (Cummings 3, Burns 2, Richardson 2, Ivanauskas, Rayman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lehigh 33 34 67
Colgate 30 40 70

A_852 (1,750).