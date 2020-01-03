https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/COLGATE-65-AMERICAN-U-51-14946121.php
COLGATE 65, AMERICAN U. 51
Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Beckton 3-10 2-2 9, Boonyasith 2-5 0-0 4, Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Gasperini 7-12 0-0 14, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Lubarsky 0-3 2-3 2, S.Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 4-5 32.
Burns 4-10 1-1 10, Cummings 4-10 3-3 14, Ferguson 2-5 0-0 6, Ivanauskas 5-12 2-4 14, Maynard 2-2 0-0 4, Rayman 3-10 1-1 7, Records 2-4 0-0 4, Richardson 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 24-59 7-9 65.
Halftime_Colgate 35-25. 3-Point Goals_American U. 2-13 (Harris 1-3, Beckton 1-4, Bragg 0-1, Lubarsky 0-2, Boonyasith 0-3), Colgate 10-24 (Cummings 3-5, Richardson 2-3, Ferguson 2-5, Ivanauskas 2-5, Burns 1-4, Rayman 0-2). Rebounds_American U. 24 (Gasperini 8), Colgate 43 (Rayman 15). Assists_American U. 7 (S.Nelson 4), Colgate 16 (Burns 7). Total Fouls_American U. 10, Colgate 14.
