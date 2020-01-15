https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/CLEMSON-79-NO-3-DUKE-72-14975870.php
CLEMSON 79, NO. 3 DUKE 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|36
|6-14
|3-5
|0-5
|4
|3
|17
|Goldwire
|35
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|6
|Carey
|30
|8-14
|4-9
|4-7
|2
|4
|20
|Stanley
|29
|5-9
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|14
|White
|28
|3-4
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|9
|Hurt
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|DeLaurier
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|O'Connell
|12
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|10-20
|4-27
|13
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Goldwire 2-3, White 2-3, Stanley 2-5, Jones 2-6, Carey 0-1, O'Connell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carey, Hurt).
Turnovers: 15 (Carey 3, Jones 3, Stanley 3, Hurt 2, O'Connell 2, Goldwire, White).
Steals: 10 (Goldwire 4, Carey 2, White 2, DeLaurier, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simms
|36
|10-15
|3-6
|1-9
|5
|2
|25
|Newman
|35
|5-7
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Mack
|31
|10-14
|0-2
|2-9
|0
|0
|22
|Trapp
|29
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|3
|Scott
|28
|1-4
|3-4
|1-1
|5
|3
|5
|Dawes
|23
|1-7
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Tyson
|9
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|K.Moore
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Jemison
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-53
|11-22
|6-31
|18
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .566, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Simms 2-3, Tyson 2-3, Mack 2-4, Newman 2-4, Scott 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Dawes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mack 2, Newman 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Dawes 3, Scott 3, Simms 3, Trapp 3, Newman 2, Jemison, Mack).
Steals: 9 (Newman 4, Scott 2, Dawes, Mack, Trapp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Clemson
|40
|39
|—
|79
