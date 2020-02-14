Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Achiuwa 42 8-18 5-8 3-17 0 5 22
Thomas 11 0-2 2-2 1-1 0 5 2
Baugh 20 1-1 0-0 0-3 1 4 2
Ellis 33 7-15 5-6 0-4 2 3 19
Quinones 43 6-10 3-5 0-2 4 2 18
Lomax 22 3-6 0-1 0-3 4 5 6
Dandridge 21 0-1 2-4 1-2 2 4 2
Harris 21 4-8 1-2 0-0 0 3 11
Maurice 12 1-1 2-4 1-2 0 2 4
Totals 225 30-62 20-32 6-34 13 33 86

Percentages: FG .484, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Quinones 3-6, Harris 2-5, Achiuwa 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Ellis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 3, Baugh).

Turnovers: 12 (Dandridge 3, Quinones 3, Achiuwa 2, Ellis, Harris, Lomax, Maurice).

Steals: 6 (Dandridge 2, Achiuwa, Baugh, Lomax, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 41 8-13 6-10 7-19 1 4 25
Vogt 28 1-2 3-8 3-6 1 4 5
Adams-Woods 36 4-10 3-4 1-4 3 1 14
Jar.Cumberland 35 1-7 13-15 1-5 9 4 15
Williams 24 5-10 1-3 1-3 1 5 11
Jae.Cumberland 23 3-8 1-2 0-1 0 2 10
Harvey 14 2-6 0-1 0-0 2 1 4
Davenport 11 3-7 2-3 0-1 1 1 8
Diarra 8 0-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 0
McNeal 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 225 27-65 29-47 14-42 19 23 92

Percentages: FG .415, FT .617.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Scott 3-5, Adams-Woods 3-7, Jae.Cumberland 3-7, Diarra 0-1, Williams 0-2, Harvey 0-3, Davenport 0-4, Jar.Cumberland 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams-Woods, Vogt).

Turnovers: 10 (Scott 4, Jar.Cumberland 3, Davenport, Diarra, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Adams-Woods 2, Davenport, Harvey, Jar.Cumberland, Scott, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis 29 44 13 86
Cincinnati 27 46 19 92

.