CHATTANOOGA 92, SAMFORD 84
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell
|36
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|7
|4
|5
|Vila
|35
|9-11
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|18
|Ryan
|34
|7-15
|9-9
|0-4
|4
|2
|28
|Jean-Baptiste
|33
|3-11
|0-0
|0-7
|8
|1
|9
|Johnson
|24
|5-10
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|3
|18
|Scott
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Kenic
|12
|2-3
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|8
|Doomes
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|3
|Ledford
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|18-21
|7-31
|26
|16
|92
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Ryan 5-13, Johnson 4-6, Jean-Baptiste 3-10, Scott 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Kenic 0-1, Ledford 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).
Turnovers: 10 (Jean-Baptiste 2, Johnson 2, Ryan 2, Caldwell, Kenic, Ledford, Scott).
Steals: 3 (Johnson 2, Caldwell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|40
|8-14
|4-5
|1-11
|0
|3
|21
|Sharkey
|40
|14-24
|4-4
|1-2
|7
|2
|35
|Austin
|38
|5-11
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|15
|Padgett
|34
|0-1
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|1
|Dupree
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|5
|6
|Dye
|15
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Robinson
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-63
|13-15
|5-29
|10
|19
|84
Percentages: FG .508, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Austin 3-6, Sharkey 3-8, Allen 1-4, Padgett 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Austin).
Turnovers: 8 (Sharkey 6, Allen, Padgett).
Steals: 4 (Austin, Dupree, Padgett, Sharkey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chattanooga
|41
|51
|—
|92
|Samford
|35
|49
|—
|84
A_703 (4,974).
