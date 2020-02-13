Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stephens 19 2-5 0-0 1-2 4 1 4
Curfman 28 5-9 0-0 0-3 1 2 13
Evee 26 4-9 0-1 0-0 1 1 10
Gilkeson 32 0-3 6-6 0-5 2 3 6
Lewis 18 3-4 1-2 0-2 0 3 7
Parham 23 1-9 0-0 0-1 3 0 2
Conway 18 2-6 1-2 0-1 0 4 7
Tang 14 2-4 0-0 1-4 2 1 5
Arnold 9 3-4 2-2 1-2 0 2 11
Creammer 9 0-2 0-0 2-4 0 3 0
Fahl 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Miller 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-56 10-13 5-24 13 20 67

Percentages: FG .411, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Arnold 3-4, Curfman 3-7, Conway 2-6, Evee 2-6, Tang 1-1, Parham 0-1, Gilkeson 0-2, Stephens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis).

Turnovers: 12 (Tang 3, Conway 2, Lewis 2, Parham 2, Stephens 2, Creammer).

Steals: 5 (Evee 3, Curfman, Tang).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 18 1-5 0-0 0-4 1 0 2
Ryan 30 7-12 1-1 1-3 3 3 17
Vila 27 9-10 5-6 3-5 2 1 23
Commander 32 2-10 3-3 0-1 3 2 9
Jean-Baptiste 25 4-7 0-0 0-7 4 0 11
Caldwell 25 1-3 0-0 0-6 2 3 3
Kenic 15 1-3 8-8 2-3 0 1 10
Scott 12 1-2 4-4 0-0 0 2 7
Doomes 9 0-0 2-2 2-5 1 0 2
Ledford 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Obidiebube 2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
A.Smith 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-55 23-24 8-35 16 12 86

Percentages: FG .491, FT .958.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Jean-Baptiste 3-3, Commander 2-7, Ryan 2-7, Scott 1-1, Caldwell 1-3, Kenic 0-1, Obidiebube 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Ryan 3, Caldwell 2, Kenic 2, A.Smith, Doomes, Jean-Baptiste, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Vila 2, Doomes, Johnson, Kenic).

Technical Fouls: None.

VMI 26 41 67
Chattanooga 39 47 86

A_2,605 (10,928).