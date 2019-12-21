CAMPBELL 82, JOHNSON & WALES (NC) 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JOHNSON & WALES (NC)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hobson
|34
|8-18
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|3
|20
|Poole
|33
|4-11
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|8
|Smith
|29
|3-13
|3-3
|5-11
|0
|3
|10
|Kostyk
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Bullock
|22
|2-6
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Wilkins
|17
|1-4
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Miller
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|5
|4
|Williams
|13
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Gill
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|5-9
|13-32
|6
|20
|59
Percentages: FG .364, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Hobson 4-11, Williams 1-1, Smith 1-3, Bullock 0-1, Miller 0-1, Wilkins 0-2, Kostyk 0-3, Poole 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 2).
Turnovers: 25 (Gill 5, Poole 5, Hobson 4, Bullock 3, Miller 3, Kostyk 2, Cooper, Smith, Wilkins).
Steals: 9 (Kostyk 2, Bullock, Gill, Hobson, Miller, Poole, Wilkins, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAMPBELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spencer
|31
|3-9
|3-4
|1-5
|5
|2
|11
|Whitfield
|28
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|14
|Knight
|24
|7-13
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|2
|15
|Stajcic
|22
|4-5
|2-3
|2-8
|3
|4
|11
|Henderson
|20
|2-3
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Lusane
|18
|2-3
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|6
|McCullough
|17
|2-6
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|8
|Saunders
|16
|1-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|3
|Thompson
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Clemons
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|17-21
|8-37
|18
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .459, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Whitfield 2-4, Spencer 2-7, Henderson 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, McCullough 1-3, Saunders 1-4, Knight 1-7, Lusane 0-1, Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lusane 2, Henderson, Knight, Saunders).
Turnovers: 17 (Knight 3, Spencer 3, Lusane 2, Saunders 2, Stajcic 2, Thompson 2, Whitfield 2, Henderson).
Steals: 9 (Henderson 4, Stajcic 2, Knight, Saunders, Spencer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Johnson & Wales (NC)
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Campbell
|42
|40
|—
|82
A_1,124 (3,095).