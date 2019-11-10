G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Priore,Rhode Island 10 425 2,818 281.8
Flacco,Towson 10 396 2,741 274.1
Smith,Villanova 10 389 2,736 273.6
DiNucci,James Madison 10 312 2,549 254.9
Fields,Stony Brook 10 320 2,546 254.6
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 10 383 2,497 249.7
Mancuso,Richmond 10 286 2,242 224.2
Cheek,Elon 10 348 1,920 192.0
Brosmer,New Hampshire 9 285 1,567 174.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Ratke,James Madison 10 51 16 20 98 9.8
Green,Albany (NY) 10 0 0 0 80 8.0
Thaenrat,Towson 10 0 0 0 78 7.8
Edwards,Maine 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Doak,Maine 10 35 11 18 68 6.8
Larson,Richmond 10 30 13 17 68 6.8
Hughes,New Hampshire 9 19 13 16 57 6.3
Carrick,Rhode Island 10 30 12 14 63 6.3
Kresge,Villanova 10 48 6 14 63 6.3
O'Neill,Towson 10 40 7 13 61 6.1
Burns,Albany (NY) 10 41 8 12 60 6.0
Fuller,Richmond 10 0 0 0 60 6.0
Leatherbu,Towson 10 0 0 0 60 6.0
Mancuso,Richmond 10 0 0 0 60 6.0
Smith,Villanova 10 0 0 0 60 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Mofor,Albany (NY) 10 190 921 4 92.1
Agyei-Obe,James Madison 10 139 724 12 72.4
Knight,Delaware 10 99 722 4 72.2
Lawton,Stony Brook 8 130 573 7 71.6
Gray,New Hampshire 9 89 594 2 66.0
Bryant,Rhode Island 8 116 493 4 61.6
Washingto,New Hampshire 9 121 545 3 60.6
Barlee,Villanova 9 96 535 5 59.4
Mancuso,Richmond 10 103 588 10 58.8
Nekhet,Stony Brook 9 95 514 2 57.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
DiNucci,James Madison 10 244 168 4 2,244 17 165.8
Mancuso,Richmond 10 183 119 7 1,654 12 154.9
Undercuff,Albany (NY) 10 335 193 7 2,584 31 148.8
Flacco,Towson 10 300 180 4 2,426 18 145.1
Henderson,Delaware 8 125 71 1 933 9 141.7
Smith,Villanova 10 320 185 10 2,412 22 137.6
Fields,Stony Brook 10 248 123 8 2,203 13 135.1
Priore,Rhode Island 10 394 238 9 2,907 19 133.7
Cheek,Elon 10 285 167 6 1,966 14 128.5
Kehoe,Delaware 8 135 81 7 912 9 128.4
Brosmer,New Hampshire 9 245 140 9 1,584 10 117.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Parker,Rhode Island 10 71 1,045 7.1
Green,Albany (NY) 10 62 1,036 6.2
Coulter,Rhode Island 10 60 953 6.0
Reeves,Albany (NY) 10 59 724 5.9
Blair,Maine 10 57 748 5.7
Fessler,Richmond 10 54 693 5.4
Polk,James Madison 10 49 816 4.9
Fuller,Richmond 10 47 876 4.7
Edwards,Maine 9 40 979 4.4
Hodge,Villanova 10 44 681 4.4
Leatherbu,Towson 10 44 601 4.4
Hayek,Villanova 9 39 553 4.3
Weeks,Elon 9 39 372 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Edwards,Maine 9 40 979 108.8
Parker,Rhode Island 10 71 1,045 104.5
Green,Albany (NY) 10 62 1,036 103.6
Coulter,Rhode Island 10 60 953 95.3
Fuller,Richmond 10 47 876 87.6
Anderson,Stony Brook 10 41 833 83.3
Polk,James Madison 10 49 816 81.6
Blair,Maine 10 57 748 74.8
Reeves,Albany (NY) 10 59 724 72.4
Fessler,Richmond 10 54 693 69.3
Hodge,Villanova 10 44 681 68.1
Hayek,Villanova 9 39 553 61.4
Smith,Towson 9 32 546 60.7
Leatherbu,Towson 10 44 601 60.1

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Liggs Jr.,Elon 10 7 86 1 .7
Mbye,Rhode Island 10 5 8 0 .5
Paye,Towson 10 5 122 1 .5
Smith,James Madison 10 5 53 0 .5
Tippett,Towson 10 5 67 0 .5
Horn,New Hampshire 9 4 53 1 .4
Amos,Villanova 8 3 76 2 .4
Hayes,William & Mary 9 3 38 0 .3
Smith, Jr,New Hampshire 9 3 50 0 .3
Reid-Benn,Elon 10 3 25 0 .3
Trent,Villanova 10 3 68 1 .3
Wynn,Albany (NY) 10 3 0 0 .3
Robinson,James Madison 8 2 3 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Amos,James Madison 10 21 271 12.9
Constant,Stony Brook 8 13 146 11.2
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 17 175 10.3
Lowery,William & Mary 9 12 116 9.7
Fessler,Richmond 10 18 108 6.0
Hunter,Towson 9 11 58 5.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Edwards,Maine 9 15 470 31.3
Yoder,William & Mary 10 31 847 27.3
Hunter,Towson 9 21 572 27.2
Dykes,Richmond 10 23 623 27.1
Wingard,Elon 10 15 405 27.0
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 25 661 26.4
Boykin,Villanova 8 24 571 23.8
McDonald,Albany (NY) 9 23 545 23.7
Laube,New Hampshire 8 25 580 23.2
Townsend,Delaware 10 14 290 20.7
Constant,Stony Brook 8 18 338 18.8

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McDonough,Towson 10 37 43.5
Eberle,William & Mary 8 30 42.6
Stephenso,Elon 10 51 41.9
Pritchard,Delaware 9 46 41.9
Wright,Stony Brook 10 55 41.1
Sanborn,New Hampshire 9 43 41.0
Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island 10 41 39.3
Mitchell,Albany (NY) 10 42 36.1

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Ratke,James Madison 10 16 20 .000 1.60
Hughes,New Hampshire 9 13 16 .000 1.44
Larson,Richmond 10 13 17 .000 1.30
Carrick,Rhode Island 10 12 14 .000 1.20
Doak,Maine 10 11 18 .000 1.10
Roth,Delaware 10 10 16 .000 1.00
Courtney,Stony Brook 10 9 11 .000 .90
Burns,Albany (NY) 10 8 12 .000 .80
Johnston,William & Mary 9 7 12 .000 .78
Davis,Elon 10 7 12 .000 .70
O'Neill,Towson 10 7 13 .000 .70
Kresge,Villanova 10 6 14 .000 .60

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Edwards,Maine 9 29 979 22 470 0 61 1,500 166.67
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 108 543 175 661 0 93 1,487 148.70
Laube,New Hampshire 8 207 297 0 580 0 89 1,084 135.50
Yoder,William & Mary 10 334 23 27 847 0 93 1,231 123.10
Mofor,Albany (NY) 10 921 230 0 0 0 213 1,151 115.10
Dykes,Richmond 10 309 153 0 623 0 127 1,085 108.50
Green,Albany (NY) 10 49 1,036 0 0 0 65 1,085 108.50
Constant,Stony Brook 8 -4 366 146 338 0 55 846 105.75
Polk,James Madison 10 38 816 0 203 0 59 1,057 105.70
Parker,Rhode Island 10 6 1,045 0 0 0 76 1,051 105.10
Fuller,Richmond 10 29 876 0 57 0 55 962 96.20
Coulter,Rhode Island 10 6 953 0 0 0 63 959 95.90